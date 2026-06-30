IBPS PO, MT & SO Recruitment 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow At ibps.in; Check Eligibility, Dates & Fees Here

IBPS PO, MT & SO Recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking workers (IBPS) will begin recruiting PO, MT, and SO workers from various public sector banks tomorrow, July 1, 2026. Before applying for the test, candidates who want to work in the public banking industry should review the eligibility requirements.
The first day of online registration is July 1, 2026. The deadline for candidates to submit their application is July 21, 2026. The authorities will allow candidates to make one last adjustment to their provided information after the registration process is complete.
IBPS CRP PO/MT-XVI & Specialist Officers (SO-XVI) 2026: Important Dates
Online Registration Begins: July 1, 2026
Last Date to Apply Online: July 21, 2026
Application Fee Payment: July 1 to July 21, 2026
Application Correction/Edit Window: After the registration process closes (dates to be announced on the official IBPS website)
IBPS PO/MT 2026 Schedule
Pre-Exam Training: August 2026
Preliminary Examination: August 2026
Preliminary Result: September 2026
Main Examination: October 2026
Main Result: November 2026
Personality Test: November 2026
Interview: November/December 2026
Provisional Allotment: January 2027
IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) 2026 Schedule
Preliminary Examination: August 2026
Preliminary Result: September 2026
Main Examination: November 2026
Main Result: November 2026
Interview: November/December 2026
Provisional Allotment: January 2027
IBPS PO, MT & SO Recruitment 2026: Fees details
Application Fee Payment Period: July 1 to July 21, 2026
Mode of Payment: Online only
Accepted Payment Methods:
Debit Card
Credit Card
Internet Banking
UPI
Digital Wallets
Other online payment modes
Category-wise Application Fee
SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Rs. 175
All Other Categories: Rs. 850
Note: The application fee is non-refundable and must be paid online before the application deadline.
IBPS PO, MT & SO Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply
Candidates can finish their registration process by following these steps once the official link is operational:
Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the official website.
Step 2: On the homepage, click the "Apply Now" option.
Step 3: Enter your registered email address and mobile number after clicking the registration link.
Step 4: The email address will receive your login information.
Step 5: Fill out your application form with personal, communication, and educational facts using the information mentioned above.
Step 6: Pay the registration price and upload the required files.
Step 7: Before submitting the final version, thoroughly review every detail.
IBPS PO, MT & SO Recruitment 2026: Selection process
For PO/MT
Preliminary Examination
Main Examination
Personality Test
Interview
Provisional Allotment
For Specialist Officers (SO)
Preliminary Examination
Main Examination
Interview
Provisional Allotment
Pre-Exam Training
Pre-Exam Training (PET) for PO/MT candidates is scheduled for August 2026.