IBPS PO, MT & SO Recruitment 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow At ibps.in; Check Eligibility, Dates & Fees Here

IBPS PO, MT & SO Recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking workers (IBPS) will begin recruiting PO, MT, and SO workers from various public sector banks tomorrow, July 1, 2026. Before applying for the test, candidates who want to work in the public banking industry should review the eligibility requirements.

The first day of online registration is July 1, 2026. The deadline for candidates to submit their application is July 21, 2026. The authorities will allow candidates to make one last adjustment to their provided information after the registration process is complete.

IBPS CRP PO/MT-XVI & Specialist Officers (SO-XVI) 2026: Important Dates

Online Registration Begins: July 1, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online: July 21, 2026

Application Fee Payment: July 1 to July 21, 2026

Application Correction/Edit Window: After the registration process closes (dates to be announced on the official IBPS website)

IBPS PO/MT 2026 Schedule

Pre-Exam Training: August 2026

Preliminary Examination: August 2026

Preliminary Result: September 2026

Main Examination: October 2026

Main Result: November 2026

Personality Test: November 2026

Interview: November/December 2026

Provisional Allotment: January 2027

IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) 2026 Schedule

Preliminary Examination: August 2026

Preliminary Result: September 2026

Main Examination: November 2026

Main Result: November 2026

Interview: November/December 2026

Provisional Allotment: January 2027

IBPS PO, MT & SO Recruitment 2026: Fees details

Application Fee Payment Period: July 1 to July 21, 2026

Mode of Payment: Online only

Accepted Payment Methods:

Debit Card

Credit Card

Internet Banking

UPI

Digital Wallets

Other online payment modes

Category-wise Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Rs. 175

All Other Categories: Rs. 850

Note: The application fee is non-refundable and must be paid online before the application deadline.

IBPS PO, MT & SO Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can finish their registration process by following these steps once the official link is operational:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "Apply Now" option.

Step 3: Enter your registered email address and mobile number after clicking the registration link.

Step 4: The email address will receive your login information.

Step 5: Fill out your application form with personal, communication, and educational facts using the information mentioned above.

Step 6: Pay the registration price and upload the required files.

Step 7: Before submitting the final version, thoroughly review every detail.

IBPS PO, MT & SO Recruitment 2026: Selection process

For PO/MT

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Personality Test

Interview

Provisional Allotment

For Specialist Officers (SO)

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Interview

Provisional Allotment

Pre-Exam Training

Pre-Exam Training (PET) for PO/MT candidates is scheduled for August 2026.