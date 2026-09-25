IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026 Released At ibps.in; Exam On October 4, Direct Link Here

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026: Admit cards for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) XVI main exam have been made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Mains call letters are now available for download on the official website, ibps.in, for those who passed the main exam. On October 4, 2026, the IBPS PO Mains test will take place. Examinees must bring a valid ID and their admit card to the testing location.
Candidates must provide their registration number, roll number, password, and date of birth in addition to the captcha that appears on the login site in order to get the admission card.
Direct link to download the admit card
IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card
Candidates who passed the main exam can download their call letter by following these instructions:
Step 1: Visit ibps.in, the official IBPS website.
Step 2: Click the "CRP/PO-MTs XVI" link on the site.
Step 3: Choose the online main examination call letter option.
Step 4: Next, use your registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate to log in.
Step 5: Enter the captcha code and send in the information.
Step 6: The IBPS PO Mains admission card will show up on the screen.
Step 7: Get the call letter by downloading it.
Step 8: Bring a printout to the exam room.
IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card
Candidates should carefully verify the following details after downloading the admit card:
Candidate’s Name
Examination Name
Roll Number
Examination Centre Address
Reporting Time
Other details mentioned on the admit card
In case of any discrepancy: Candidates should immediately contact the concerned authorities and get the details rectified before the examination.
IBPS PO Mains 2026: Exam Pattern
Total Questions: 170
Total Marks: 200
Total Duration: 160 minutes
Reasoning: 40 questions, 60 marks, 45 minutes
English Language: 40 questions, 20 marks, 35 minutes
Data Analysis and Interpretation: 40 questions, 60 marks, 45 minutes
General/Economy/Banking Awareness, Digital/Financial Awareness, including RBI circulars: 50 questions, 60 marks, 35 minutes
IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026: What's next?
Candidates who qualify the Mains examination will proceed to the interview stage.