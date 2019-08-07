IBPS PO 2019: Application process started for 4336 posts

The online application process for IBPS PO recruitment has been started for the post of Probationary Officers, management trainees and various public sector bank. The Application Process begins from today August 7, 2019, and the last day for applying is August 28, 2019.

The candidate must be graduate from a recognised university. He should be between the age group of 20 and 30 years. There is also a reservation for persons with benchmark disabilities.

The exams will be conducted in three stages Prelims, Main and Interview. The online preliminary examination will be held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20 and its result will be declared in October/November 2019. Its main exam will be held on November 30 and its result will be declared in December.

IBPS PO 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling on the top of the homepage that reads - Click here to apply online for CRP PO MT IX.

A new page will open. Click on ‘New Registration’ tab given on the top right corner of the page

Enter the required information correctly and proceed by clicking save and next.

Upload your photo and signature and click Save and next

Enter the details required in the form

Check the preview of your form and submit.

Under the payment page, pay the application fee using your net banking, credit or debit cards.

Click on submit at the end. You will get an acknowledgement number on your email ID and phone number you have provided in the application form.