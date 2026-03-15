IBPS Declares RRB Clerk Main Result 2026 Out For Office Assistant Posts; Direct Link To Check Result Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2026: The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result for RRBs XIV Office Assistant (Multipurpose) results have been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today, March 15, 2026, at ibps.in. Candidates who took the mains exam can now check their final qualifying status on the provisional allotment list, which has been uploaded to the official website. To access the final result, candidates must enter their login information, which includes their registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2026: How To Check IBPS RRB Clerk Result

Go to ibps.in, the official website.

On the homepage, select the IBPS RRBs section.

Choose the recruitment notification for CRP-RRB.

Select Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Result Status.

Enter your date of birth, password, and registration number.

The result can be downloaded and will show up on the screen.

Direct Link To Check Results

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2026: Details Mentioned

The IBPS RRB Clerk result contains:

Candidate’s name and Gender

Category

Registration/Roll number

Post applied for

Qualifying status (selected or not)