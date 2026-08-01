IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 11,403 Posts At ibps.in; Check Eligibility, Dates & How To Apply

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: The application process for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) opened today, August 1, 2026. Candidates can now apply via the official portal at ibps.in if they want to work as Customer Service Associates (CSAs) with public sector banks.
11,403 positions have been posted under the CSA/Clerk recruitment this year. Approximately eleven public sector banks are taking part in the hiring process.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Important dates
Online registration begins: August 1, 2026
Online registration closes: August 21, 2026
Last date to edit application details: August 21, 2026
Online fee payment: August 1 to August 21, 2026
Last date to print application form: September 5, 2026
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: Candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised/accredited university.
Freshers can apply: Candidates with no prior work experience are eligible to apply.
Proof of qualification: Candidates must produce their qualifying degree/certificate during document verification.
Age limit: Candidates must be between 20 and 28 years of age.
Age relaxation: Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to eligible categories as per government rules and regulations.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply
Candidates can apply online for the IBPS recruitment procedure by following the instructions provided.
Step 1: Visit ibps.in, the official IBPS website.
Step 2: Select the CRP CSA-XVI (IBPS Clerk 2026) registration link from the homepage.
Step 3: To register, enter your mobile number and email address.
Step 4: Your password and registration number will be sent to you.
Step 5: Fill out the required fields on your application using the credentials mentioned above.
Step 6: Upload files in the format specified.
Step 7: Fill out your application and pay the registration fee.
For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.