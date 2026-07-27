IBPS Clerk Notification 2026 Out For CSA-XVI; Registration To Begin August 1, Check Details Here

IBPS Clerk Notification 2026 Out: The IBPS Clerk Notification 2026 for the hiring of Customer Service Associates (CSAs) in participating public sector banks was published by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). From August 1 to August 21, 2026, qualified applicants may register online via the official website, ibps.in. The Common Recruitment Process (CRP CSA-XVI) is being used to fill positions during the 2027–2028 cycle.

The email states that the online application process, which includes paying the application fee, will be available until August 21. During the registration period, candidates will also have the opportunity to make changes to their application forms.

IBPS Clerk Notification 2026 Out: Important Dates

Notification Release: July 2026

Online Registration Begins: August 1, 2026

Last Date to Apply: August 21, 2026

Application Fee Payment: August 1 to August 21, 2026

Preliminary Examination: October 10 and 11, 2026

Main Examination: December 27, 2026

IBPS Clerk Notification 2026 Out: Steps to apply

Candidates might follow these steps to finish the application process:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the registration link for CRP CSA-XVI (IBPS Clerk 2026).

Step 3: Provide a working mobile number and email address when registering.

Step 4: Provide the necessary information on the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, including the signature and photo.

Step 6: Make the online application fee payment.

Step 7: Fill out the form and save the confirmation page for further use.

Before applying, candidates are urged to thoroughly read the whole IBPS Clerk notification 2026 and to frequently check the official website for updates on any new recruitment announcements.

IBPS Clerk 2026: selection process

Preliminary Examination: Candidates must first appear for the IBPS Clerk preliminary examination.

Main Examination: Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination.

No Interview: There is no interview for the IBPS Customer Service Associate (Clerk) post.

Final Selection: Final allocation will be based on the candidate's performance in the main examination, subject to document verification and fulfilment of all eligibility requirements.

Document Verification: Candidates must provide the required documents and meet the prescribed eligibility criteria for final appointment.