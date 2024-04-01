IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 Out At ibpsonline.ibps.in

File Photo (Representational Pic)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the final results for the Clerks posts in participating banks (CRP-Clerks-XIII) on its official website. The IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 can be accessed on the official website- ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates who appeared in the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XIII) exam can view their results by logging in with their credentials on the official website.

Important Information:

Exam Institution: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name: Clerk

Number of Posts: 4545

Credentials: Registration Number or Roll Number

Clerk Final Result Release Date: April 01, 2024

Selection Process Prelims and MainsOfficial Website: www.ibps.in

How to check and download the result?

To check the final result for Clerk posts, candidates will have to visit the official website and log in with their Registration Number/Roll Number along with their Password/Date of Birth to the link.

Visit the official portal Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)-www.ibps.in

Visit the home page to access the result link for the online main exam of CRP Clerks XIII

Enter your login credentials including Registration Number/Roll Number along with their Password/Date of Birth to the link.

After login your result will be displayed on the screen.

You can print the results for future reference.

To stay informed about the latest news, aspiring applicants are advised to check the official website regularly.