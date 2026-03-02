IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result OUT For CRP CSA-XV At ibps.in; Check Scorecard, Cut-Off And Allotment Status

IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result: The IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 for the hiring of Customer Service Associates (CSA)/Clerk has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). On March 2, 2026, the results were made public on the official website, ibps.in.The Common Recruitment Process CRP CSA-XV for 15,684 positions includes the mains exam. Candidates who appeared in the mains examination can now check their qualifying status, merit position and score card through the official website.
IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result: Important details
Notification released: July 29, 2025
Application process began: August 1, 2025
Last date to apply (extended): August 28, 2025
Mains result declared: March 2, 2026
Total vacancies: 15,684 posts
IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result: Steps to check the result
Step 1: Visit www.ibps.in, the official IBPS website.
Step 2: Go to the "CRP Clerical Recruitment" section of the homepage.
Step 3: Select the Clerical Cadre XIV Common Recruitment Process link.
Step 4: Locate and click on the link that mentions the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025–2026.
Step 5: Accurately enter your date of birth, password, and registration/roll number, as well as the captcha code.
Step 6: To see your outcome, click the Submit button.
Step 7: The screen will display your IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025–2026. For future use, download and store a copy in PDF format.
Direct link to check the result
IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result: Details mentioned on the result
Candidate Name: Full name as per application form
Registration/Roll Number: Unique ID for login and verification
Category: Reservation category (General/OBC/SC/ST, etc.)
Section-Wise Marks: Marks obtained in each section of the mains exam
Total Marks: Overall score secured in the mains
Qualifying Status: Pass/fail status in the mains exam
Provisional Allotment Status: Indicates allotment to a participating bank (if applicable)
Cut-Off Marks: Minimum qualifying marks prescribed for selection