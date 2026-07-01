IBPS Begins PO Recruitment 2026 With 6,715 Vacancies; Registration Open Now At ibps.in

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online registration process for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2026. A total of 6,715 vacancies have been announced for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in participating public sector banks. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, ibps.in, from July 1 to July 21, 2026.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the last date to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Direct Link To Apply

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Online Registration Starts: July 1, 2026

Last Date to Register: July 21, 2026

Last Date to Edit Application Form: July 21, 2026

Online Fee Payment Period: July 1 to July 21, 2026

Last Date to Print Application Form: August 5, 2026

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Age Limit

Applicants must be between 20 and 30 years of age.

To be eligible, candidates should have been born between July 2, 1996, and July 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive). Age relaxation for reserved category candidates will be applicable as per government norms.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: ₹175

All Other Categories: ₹850

Mode of Payment: Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI only.

Duration: 160 minutes

IBPS PO Recruitment 2026: How to Apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their application:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website.

Step 2: Click on the IBPS PO Recruitment 2026 application link.

Step 3: Register by providing the required details.

Step 4: Fill in the online application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, if required.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Step 8: Keep a printed copy of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying to ensure they meet all the eligibility conditions and complete the application process correctly.