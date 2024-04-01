IBA Karachi Students Boycott Coca-Cola Recruitment Drive Over Gaza Conflict

X

The students of Karachi University's Institute of Business Administration (IBA) protested against the ongoing Israeli aggression and financial support for genocide in Gaza by walking out of the Coca-Cola recruitment drive. This act may seem unimportant at first, but when viewed in the larger context, its importance becomes clear.

A video shared on 'X' shows students holding placards and standing up and walking out of the Coca-Cola recruitment drive when an official of the company starts speaking.

IBA Karachi students, walking out from Coca-Cola recruitment drive is a Big deal if one puts it in perspective -- Its a recruitment drive so I guess students belong to final year, mostly from middle class, being crushed under hyper inflation and feeling the heat of expectations… pic.twitter.com/1pzaevM2py — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) March 30, 2024

The video of the students leaving and boycotting the drive has been widely shared on social networking platforms with alumni from the institute being all at praise.

According to media reports, over 90 per cent of the students in the auditorium stood up and left after displaying banners protesting the war in Gaza. This left the recruiters feeling quite embarrassed, to say the least.

In a stage of their careers where securing employment is typically a major focus for students all over the world, deciding to pass up on such a chance to join a brand like Coca-Cola, which has the ability to enhance any CV, requires not just belief in oneself but also a significant amount of bravery.

The actions of these students speak volumes about their values and their readiness to prioritize principles over personal gain.