IB Results 2026: Over 6,200 Students In India Receive Diploma Programme & Career-Related Programme Scores; Average DP Score At 32.78

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The International Baccalaureate (IB) has announced the results of the May 2026 examination session, with 6,265 students in India receiving their Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) scores. The number marks a 3% increase over last year, reflecting the steady growth of IB education across the country.

Globally, 209,607 students received their results after completing the two-year IB programmes. In India, students who appeared for the Diploma Programme recorded an average score of 32.78 points, highlighting another year of consistent academic performance.

India's IB network continues to expand

The Diploma Programme is currently offered in 192 IB World Schools across India, while the Career-related Programme is available in 43 schools, providing students with both academic and career-focused learning pathways.

The IB said the programmes are designed to help students build analytical thinking, communication skills, research abilities and a global outlook, preparing them for higher education as well as future careers.

Students graduating this year also become part of the IB's global alumni network, which now includes more than 2.9 million learners across 159 countries.

Congratulating students on their achievement, Joe Lam, Regional Director for Asia Pacific at the International Baccalaureate, said this year's results reflect the diversity and growth of the IB community across the region.

He noted that while countries such as Australia and Japan have long-established IB programmes, systems in nations including India and South Korea continue to expand rapidly. According to Lam, students graduate not only with internationally recognised qualifications but also with the ability to think critically, ask meaningful questions and contribute positively to their communities.

What the Diploma programme offers

The IB Diploma Programme is known for its inquiry-based approach to learning. It combines academic rigour with language learning, research, creativity and community engagement, encouraging students to develop both subject knowledge and broader life skills.

According to the IB, independent studies comparing DP courses with curricula from education systems in countries such as Singapore, Australia, France, Brazil and the United States have found that the programme consistently meets or exceeds international academic standards while offering both depth and breadth of learning.

Career-related Programme sees continued growth

The Career-related Programme is aimed at students aged 16 to 19 who wish to combine academic studies with career-focused education. The programme places emphasis on practical learning while helping students develop transferable skills such as confidence, responsibility, communication and problem-solving.

The IB said the CP continues to attract growing interest in India as more schools introduce career-oriented pathways alongside traditional academics.

Assessment conducted through regular examinations

For the May 2026 session, the vast majority of IB students around the world completed their assessments through the standard combination of coursework and written examinations.

However, the organisation said that in regions affected by conflict in parts of the Middle East, where examinations could not be conducted safely, students were assessed under the Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM). Under this process, grades were determined using externally assessed coursework, teacher-predicted grades and additional evidence, with the IB stating that the system was designed to ensure fairness and maintain consistency with global assessment standards.