IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2026 Declared At mha.gov.in For 3717 Grade II/Executive Posts; Final Selection Process Explained

IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2026: The Ministry of Home Affairs' Intelligence Bureau (IB) announced the results of the Stage 2 (Tier 2) IB Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive test. The test was administered on January 11, 2026. Their selection status for 3717 AICO posts will be determined by the IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2026. Candidates can use the official website, mha.gov.in, to view their results.

IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) official website.

Step 2: Locate and select the "IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2025" or "Merit List" link on the homepage.

Step 3: After you click, a PDF with all of the eligible candidates' roll numbers will open.

Step 4: To check your qualification status, press Ctrl F and input your roll number.

Step 5: Download and store the scorecard or outcome for later use.

IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result pdf

Name of the Organisation

Name of the Department

Post Name

Tier Number

Date of Declaration of Results

Information related to Tier 3 examination

Roll numbers of candidates eligible for Tier 3

IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2026: Selection process

Tier 1 Examination:

Objective-type test assessing General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical/Analytical Ability, and English.

Tier 2 Examination:

Descriptive paper evaluating English comprehension and writing skills.

Interview & Personality Test:

Candidates who qualify in Tier 2 will be called for an interview and personality test focusing on communication skills, decision-making ability, and overall suitability.

Final Selection & Document Verification:

Shortlisted candidates will undergo document verification. The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in all stages.

IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2026: What's next?

Candidates who qualify in the Tier 2 exam will be called for the Interview round, which is the final stage of the selection process.

Shortlisted candidates will also undergo Document Verification during this stage.

The final merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in:

- Tier 1

- Tier 2

- Interview

Candidates who make it to the final list will be appointed as ACIO Grade-II/Executive in the Intelligence Bureau.