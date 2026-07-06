IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 At agnipathvayu.cdac.in; Check Details Here

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started the online application process for Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2027 under the Agnipath Scheme. Unmarried Indian male and female candidates can now apply through the official recruitment portal.

The online registration window opened on July 6, 2026, and will remain active until 11 pm on July 26, 2026. The online selection test is scheduled to be conducted on September 22 and 23, 2026.

The IAF has advised eligible candidates to complete the registration process well before the deadline, stating that no extension of the application window will be granted.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Application begins: July 6, 2026 (11:00 AM)

Last date to apply: July 26, 2026 (11:00 PM)

Online examination: September 22–23, 2026

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Candidates must be born between July 1, 2005 and January 1, 2010 (both dates inclusive).

The upper age limit at the time of enrolment should not exceed 22 years.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: Educational Qualification

For Science Subjects

Candidates must have any one of the following:

Passed Class 12 with Physics, Mathematics and English with at least 50% aggregate marks and 50% in English, or

Three-year Diploma in Engineering (specified branches) with 50% aggregate marks and 50% in English, or

Two-year Vocational Course with Physics and Mathematics along with 50% aggregate marks and 50% in English.

For Other Than Science Subjects

Passed Class 12 in any stream with minimum 50% aggregate marks and 50% in English, or

Passed a two-year Vocational Course with the same minimum marks requirement.

Marital Status

Only unmarried male and female candidates are eligible to apply.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Application Fee: ₹550 + 18% GST (non-refundable)

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can submit their applications by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official recruitment website: https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in or https://iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in

Step 2: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Log in and fill in personal, educational and communication details.

Step 4: Upload the required photograph, signature, thumb impression and other documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online.

Step 6: Submit the application form.

Step 7: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to apply

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: Salary and Benefits

The Agniveer Vayu package includes:

1st Year: ₹30,000 per month

2nd Year: ₹33,000 per month

3rd Year: ₹36,500 per month

4th Year: ₹40,000 per month

Additional Benefits

Risk and hardship allowance (where applicable)

Dress allowance

Travel allowance

Free ration, accommodation and medical facilities

Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

Seva Nidhi Package

Around ₹10.04 lakh (excluding interest) on completion of four years of service.

Insurance

₹48 lakh non-contributory life insurance cover during the engagement period.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment process will be conducted in three phases:

Phase I: Online objective examination

Phase II: Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Adaptability Test-I and Adaptability Test-II, followed by document verification

Phase III: Medical examination as per Indian Air Force standards

Candidates qualifying all stages will be considered for enrolment based on merit, medical fitness and availability of vacancies.

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Male Candidates

1.6 km run in 7 minutes

10 Push-ups

10 Sit-ups

20 Squats

Female Candidates

1.6 km run in 8 minutes

10 Sit-ups

15 Squats

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: Important Instructions

The Indian Air Force has cautioned candidates against middlemen and fraudulent recruitment agents, reiterating that selection is purely merit-based and no payment other than the prescribed application fee is required at any stage of the recruitment process.

Candidates are also advised to apply only once, preserve their login credentials and regularly check the official recruitment portal for updates regarding admit cards, examination cities and further stages of the selection process.