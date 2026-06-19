IAF AFCAT 02/2026 Registration Deadline Extended To June 21; Apply Online For 379 Vacancies At afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 2026 Registration: AFCAT 2026 Registration: The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2026 recruitment deadline has been extended by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Candidates who meet the requirements may now apply via the official AFCAT portal, afcat.edcil.co.in until June 21, 2026, 11:50 PM.

Recruitment overview and vacancies

379 positions under AFCAT Entry, National Cadet Corps (NCC) Special Entry, and Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Score Entry are being filled through the recruiting process. The chosen applicants will enrol in classes that start in July 2027.

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AFCAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Begins: May 20, 2026

Previous Last Date to Apply: June 19, 2026

Extended Last Date to apply: June 21, 2026 till 11:59 PM.

AFCAT 2026 Exam Date: August 8, 2026

Training Commencement: First week of July 2027

AFCAT 2026 Registration: Age Limit

Flying Branch (Through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry)

Candidates must be between 20 and 24 years as on July 1, 2027.

Applicants should be born between July 2, 2003 and July 1, 2007 (both dates inclusive).

Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches

Candidates must be between 20 and 26 years as on July 1, 2027.

Applicants should be born between July 2, 2001 and July 1, 2007 (both dates inclusive).

AFCAT 2026: Application Fee

Application Fee: ₹550 plus GST

Fee Type: Non-refundable

NCC Special Entry and GATE Score Entry

Application Fee: No fee required

Candidates applying through NCC Special Entry or GATE Score Entry are exempt from paying the application fee.

Mode of Payment

Candidates can pay the application fee through:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking

Important Note

The application fee is applicable only to candidates applying through the AFCAT entry route.

Candidates should complete the fee payment process successfully to submit their application form.

AFCAT 2026 Registration: How to Apply for AFCAT 2026

Step 1: Go to afcat.cdac.in, the official AFCAT website.

Step 2: Click the registration link for AFCAT 2026.

Step 3: Complete the registration procedure.

Step 4: Complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files.

Step 6: Make the application fee payment.

Step 7: Fill out the form, then download a copy for your records.

Candidates may consult the official notification found on the AFCAT website for more information.

AFCAT 2026 Selection Process

Candidates who qualify the AFCAT written examination have to undergo multiple stages of selection before final merit-based recruitment by the Indian Air Force.

Stage 1: AFCAT Written Examination

Candidates first appear for the AFCAT online examination.

Shortlisting for the next stage is based on the AFCAT cut-off marks.

Stage 2: Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview

Shortlisted candidates are called for the AFSB interview.

The interview assesses candidates on leadership qualities, communication skills, aptitude, personality, and officer-like qualities.

Stage 3: Document Verification

Candidates must produce original documents for verification.

Educational certificates, identity proof, and other required documents are checked for authenticity.

Stage 4: Physical Fitness Test

Candidates undergo physical fitness and endurance assessments as prescribed by the Indian Air Force.

Physical standards must be met to proceed further in the selection process.

Stage 5: Medical Examination

Candidates recommended by the AFSB undergo a detailed medical examination.

Medical fitness is mandatory for final selection.

Stage 6: Final Merit List

The Indian Air Force prepares the final merit list based on candidates' performance and eligibility.

Selection is made strictly on the basis of merit and availability of vacancies.

Travel Allowance for AFSB Candidates

Candidates appearing before the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) for the first time may be eligible for reimbursement of travel expenses.

The reimbursement is provided as per the conditions mentioned in the official AFCAT notification.