‘I Won’t Paint A Rosy Picture': ICSE Topper’s Honest Advice To Students; Mumbai School Toppers Reveal Real Strategies Behind Their Success.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results 2026 on Thursday, recording an impressive overall performance.

The Council reported an overall pass percentage of 99.18% in the ICSE Class 10 examinations this year. Out of 2,58,721 students who appeared for the exam, 2,56,590 successfully cleared it, while 2,131 did not qualify. The results also showed strong gender-wise performance, with girls recording a pass percentage of 99.46% and boys 98.93%.

For the ISC (Class 12) examinations, a total of 1,03,316 students appeared, including 54,118 boys (52.38%) and 49,198 girls (47.62%). Continuing the trend, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.48%, compared to 98.81% among boys.

As the results were announced, the Free Press Journal (FPJ) spoke to several high achievers from Mumbai schools, who shared their preparation strategies, experiences, and future aspirations, offering a mix of honest insights, practical tips, and grounded perspectives on success.

‘I Won’t Paint A Rosy Picture; Love What You Study’: Eva Mehta’s Advice

Among the high scorers, Eva Mehta from P.G. Garodia School, who secured 99.40% in the ICSE Class 10 examinations, stood out for her honest and practical approach to exam preparation.

“See, I won’t lie to anyone and paint a rosy picture of the exams. All I can say is that success doesn’t come to those who study only for marks. You should truly love your subject. Love what you do and do what you love. That’s my mantra,” she said.

She explained that students need to balance long-term thinking with short-term focus. “Before the exams, it’s important to think about where you see yourself in the next five to ten years. But during exams, focus on the immediate future. Focus on doing the journey well rather than just the end goal,” she said.

Sharing simple and practical tips, she added, “Read and reread chapters, explain concepts to others, practise as many papers as you can, and keep a simple hobby that does not take up too much time.”

Calling board exams a “mind game,” the topper reassured students. “You aren’t alone. Stay calm, work hard, and you will excel.”

Praising the results, Principal of P.G. Garodia School Mrs. Ragini Malhotra said, "P.G. Garodia’s exemplary ICSE 2025-2026 results stand as a testament to intellectual rigor, disciplined perseverance, and value-driven education. This achievement is a proud culmination of the synergistic efforts of our students, teachers, and parent community.”

Vidhi Jaikishan Paryan Secures 99.60%, Calls Achievement “Surreal”

Vidhi Jaikishan Paryan from Ryan International School, Malad, who secured an outstanding 99.60% in the ICSE Class 10 examinations, described her result as a dream come true. “It feels surreal. I had always dreamt of this day, but I never thought it would actually happen. I’m really happy,” she said.

She added that the result felt overwhelming as well. “99.6% is not a small percentage. It is very overwhelming,” she said.

Speaking about her preparation strategy, Vidhi highlighted the shift in the ICSE pattern towards application-based learning. She said she focused primarily on textbooks and conceptual clarity rather than rote memorisation.

“I basically relied on the textbook because the board’s approach has changed a lot. They are focusing more on application-based questions, so there was no point in rote learning. I think it is a very good change by ICSE. It really helped me because I focused on understanding concepts and paying attention in class when teachers explained them,” she said.

She also credited her school for playing an important role in her preparation.

On the use of artificial intelligence in studies, Vidhi said she did not depend on it much.“I did not really use AI because everything was already there in the textbook. Most of the questions come from it, so I stuck to the main source,” she said.

When asked about her future plans, Vidhi said she wants to build a career in finance.

“I want to pursue chartered accountancy and later also aim for chartered financial analyst (CFA),” she added.

Daksh Chintan Haria Secures 99.6%, Credits Discipline, Teachers and Friends

Daksh Chintan Haria, the school topper from Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, who secured an impressive 99.6% in the ICSE Class 10 examinations, expressed deep gratitude for his achievement.

“I am deeply honoured to have gotten this outstanding percentage in this board exam,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Daksh shared that stepping into Grade 10 initially felt uncertain. “A year ago, when I entered Grade 10, I honestly had no clue what it would be like,” he said.

However, looking back at the year, he said the experience shaped him in many ways beyond academics. “Now, as I look back, I cannot believe all that I have learnt throughout this year, the importance of discipline, perseverance, and the invaluable support and guidance of my family and teachers who fostered an environment that encouraged academic excellence and enjoyment, without which life would be barren,” he added.

Daksh also acknowledged the support of his friends in helping him stay grounded during the stressful exam year. “I also want to thank all my friends for helping me ease my mind from studies,” he said.

He concluded with his future ambition, saying, “All I want to do is continue to excel at everything I do and accomplish all my milestones.”

Balancing Discipline and Joy: Rama Jog Secures 99.40% in ICSE Class 10

Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School’s Rama Jog has secured a remarkable 99.40% in the ICSE Class 10 examinations. This demonstrates dedication and a well-balanced learning style.

Her success, she explained, is based on consistency and regular practice. By following a steady study routine throughout the academic year, Rama ensured that her concepts were clearly understood and well retained, which helped her avoid last-minute pressure before the exams.

Rama believes that discipline alone is not enough unless it is balanced with calmness and mental well-being. She encourages students to enjoy the learning process rather than treating it as a burden.

“Study regularly, but don’t take too much tension. Pursue a hobby to manage stress,” she advised, stressing the importance of maintaining emotional balance alongside academic preparation.

Looking ahead, Rama wants to pass the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and pursue a career in engineering. With her disciplined mindset, consistent effort, and positive outlook, she hopes to continue her academic journey with the same focus and inspire her peers.

Conceptual Learning and Clarity Take Precedence

The ICSE and ISC Results 2026 reflect academic excellence while also indicating a shift in learning patterns. Students are increasingly prioritizing conceptual clarity over rote memorization, and they are using preparation methods that best suit their learning styles, whether traditional or technology-based.