'I Was A Little Sad For A Couple Of Hours, Then I Went Back To Studying': NEET UG Re-Exam AIR 2 Panshul Bansal

When the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the NEET UG 2026 examination would be conducted again, thousands of students were left anxious. For Panshul Bansal, who had already performed well in the original examination, the news came as an emotional setback. He admits he was disappointed, but only briefly.

"I was a little sad, but after one or two hours, I recovered and got back to studying," Panshul told The Free Press Journal in an exclusive interview, a day after being declared All India Rank (AIR) 2 holders in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

The Faridabad student scored 715 out of 720 marks, emerging as the joint national topper in one of the country's most competitive entrance examinations. The result, announced on Wednesday, marks the culmination of years of disciplined preparation and a month of renewed effort after the re-exam was announced.

'The Strategy Never Changed'

Unlike many aspirants who altered their study plans after the re-exam was announced, Panshul chose to stay with the routine that had already worked for him. "There was no change in my strategy. I continued exactly as I had prepared earlier," he said.

His schedule was structured but not overwhelming. He woke up around 6.30 am, spent some time playing, studied from 9 am to noon, took a break, resumed from 2 pm to 6 pm, and finished with another hour of study at night.

Rather than counting study hours, he focused on making every session productive.

Balancing preparation with life beyond books

One of the biggest misconceptions around toppers, Panshul believes, is that they spend every waking hour studying.

Far from cutting himself off from the outside world, he made room for activities that helped him recharge. During breaks, he watched YouTube videos on technology and gaming, played the piano, solved Rubik's Cubes, played badminton and even went skating.

"You have 24 hours in a day. People think there's very little time, but if you manage it well, there's enough time to study and also do things you enjoy," he said.

On an average day, he spent nearly four to five hours taking breaks and pursuing hobbies.

A trained pianist, Panshul has completed Grade 4 certification from Rock School and Grade 2 from Trinity College London, achievements he says helped him maintain balance during preparation.

The Re-Exam didn't feel different

Asked whether the re-examination was tougher than the original paper, Panshul said he found the overall difficulty level largely unchanged.

"It felt almost the same. Physics was slightly lengthy, but otherwise the paper was similar," he said.

Ironically, Biology. the subject that first drew him towards medicine was the only section where he lost a mark. "My one incorrect answer was in Biology," he said with a smile.

Despite Biology being his favourite subject since childhood, he considers Physics and Chemistry among his stronger-scoring areas.

A Childhood dream, not family pressure

Unlike many medical aspirants who come from families of doctors, Panshul's career choice was entirely his own. His father, Sanjeev Kumar Bansal, is a businessman with a background in Naval Engineering, while his mother, Monica Bansal, is a Company Secretary.

"There wasn't any specific inspiration. I just wanted to become a doctor from a very young age," he said.

He now hopes to pursue MBBS at AIIMS Delhi, followed by a career in surgery with a possible super-specialisation in cardiology or orthopaedics.

Parents who stayed calm

The announcement of the re-exam was perhaps more difficult for the family than the preparation itself.

His father recalled that Panshul was deeply disappointed after learning that the original examination had been cancelled.

"He was literally crying because he thought he wouldn't be able to score the same again. I simply told him whatever happens, happens for good. Don't worry," he told The Free Press Journal.

The reassurance proved timely. Within hours, Panshul returned to his books.

His mother said the family never allowed the uncertainty to become a burden.

"He was upset only for a short time. Then he told us he would prepare for another month and improve his score. Looking back, the re-exam actually turned out to be good for us," she said.

She credits much of her son's success to his father, who closely monitored his preparation over the past two years.

"His success story is incomplete without his father's contribution. He made sure every class, every test and every detail was taken care of," she said.

Consistency over pressure

Throughout the preparation, Panshul says he never allowed stress to dominate his routine. "I never really took too much tension," he said.

His father believes that was possible because the family focused on discipline instead of pressure.

"I always told him not to study excessively. Be consistent and disciplined. That's more important," he said.

He also urged parents not to compare their children with others.

"Every child has a different talent. Parents should identify what their child is naturally good at instead of forcing comparisons. Success comes when children pursue what suits them best," he said.

Message for future aspirants

For students preparing for competitive examinations, Panshul's advice is simple. "Be consistent, stay disciplined and keep giving your hundred per cent. The results will follow."

His own journey reflects exactly that philosophy.

Even after the disappointment of an unexpected re-examination, he chose not to overthink, did not overhaul his preparation and refused to let uncertainty dictate his confidence. A month later, that calm approach earned him the highest rank in the country.