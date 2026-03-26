‘I Love You’: Bengaluru Professor Proposes Female Student In Classroom, Gets Beaten Up By Her Classmates With 'Chappals'; WATCH VIDEO

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Bengaluru: A video of a professor proposing to a student inside a classroom of a private medical college in T. Begur, located in Nelamangala, Bengaluru, is doing rounds on social media platforms.

In a Bengaluru medical college classroom at T Begur, Nelamangala, a professor proposes to a female student. She objects strongly. Moments later, she and her classmates beat up the professor.

pic.twitter.com/L4kQlvo7u7 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 26, 2026

The incident reportedly took place on March 26 and involves a faculty member identified as Abdul Mohammad and a female student. The viral video is shot on mobile phones by students and shows the professor sharing his feelings in front of the entire class for that female student.

Student objects to the proposal

According to accounts from those present, Professor Abdul allegedly told the student, “I love you” during a lecture. The student, however, objected to the proposal right away, which led to a very uncomfortable situation in the classroom.

According to the TOI reports, the professor had brought a carton box full of chocolates and had even arranged a person to distribute them among students in the classroom.

The student immediately objected to the proposal, leading to an uncomfortable exchange. During the interaction, the professor reportedly questioned her, saying, “Didn’t you say I love you, Mohammed, didn’t you say it."

The professor further allegedly he could prove that she was interested in him and can prove it with the CCTV. The student, however, demanded to show the CCTV fotage to which the professor tried to step away from the situation and said that the matter could be discussed later.

Students beats professor

Soon after the open proposal in the classroom, tensions escalated inside the campus. The female student then slapped Professor Abdul using her sandals. Other students who were also angered by the incident reportedly confronted the professor on campus and beat him with the slippers. What began as an argument quickly turned into a physical scuffle.

As per the video going viral, the professor was chased, assaulted and beaten by a group of students. However, the sequence of events is yet to be confirmed.

No complaint has yet been filed

The case has now come to the Nelamangala Rural Police, who are reportedly seeking details of the case from the college administration. However, no complaint has yet been registered in the case. According to News18 Kannada reports, Police officials have stated that the case will be dealt with depending on the filing of the complaint. There is also a possibility of counter-complaints emerging from the incident.

The college has not yet issued an official statement, and more clarity is expected as authorities continue to look into the matter.