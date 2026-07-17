'I Gave JEE Just To Experience Exam Pressure': Dubai Student Tops NEET UG Re-Exam Outside India

Just months before emerging as the highest-ranked candidate outside India in the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026, Sankalp Sandeep Naik appeared for JEE Main 2026, not with the intention of becoming an engineer, but simply to understand what it felt like to sit for a national-level entrance examination.

The 18-year-old, who has lived in Dubai since he was one year old, skipped Mathematics entirely and attempted only Physics and Chemistry, securing an 88 percentile.

"I don't have Mathematics, so engineering wasn't an option. I gave JEE only because I wanted to experience the pressure of a national-level examination. I have seen many talented students struggle because of exam pressure, so I wanted to experience it firsthand."

The experience gave him confidence before NEET.

After the JEE examination, Sankalp shifted his complete attention to medicine, studying six to seven hours a day before later intensifying his preparation for the re-examination.

"After JEE got over, I realised that if I put in more effort, I could do well in NEET. That's when I started studying seriously for six to seven hours every day."

His efforts paid off as he secured 650 marks out of 720, a 99.9253 percentile, and an All India Rank (AIR) of 1398, making him the highest-ranking candidate outside India in the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026.

Currently studying at JSS Private School, Dubai, Sankalp hopes to pursue MBBS at AIIMS Nagpur, with an eventual goal of becoming a neurosurgeon.

'I didn't even want to study again'

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sankalp recalled the emotional setback after learning that the examination would have to be conducted again.

"Initially, I was disappointed. I did not want to even start studying again for NEET. I was done with it. But then eventually, my parents – my mom, my dad and my brother pushed me. I knew I had to do it, so I started again, and in the end, it worked out."

He credited his family for helping him regain focus during what he described as one of the most difficult phases of his preparation.

His mother constantly reassured him that repeating one more month of preparation was possible, while his father took leave from work to spend time supporting him. His elder brother also adjusted his own routine, so Sankalp could continue studying late into the night.

"My mother kept telling me that it's fine; you did it once, you can do it one more time. It's just one more month."

Recalling his brother's support, he said, "We shared a room. I couldn't wake up early, so I studied late at night with the lights on. He couldn't sleep because of that, so he would go and sleep in the hall."

Shifted from theory to solving difficult questions

Sankalp said his preparation strategy changed significantly after the first NEET examination. Initially, he spent most of his time reading theory, but during the re-exam preparation, almost his entire focus shifted towards solving questions.

At the start, for NEET, I was studying more theory and not that many questions. But after the first NEET happened, around 90% of my preparation was just solving questions."

He deliberately practised tougher problems because he expected the re-examination to be more challenging.

"Every time there's been a re-NEET, it's been way harder. So I was focusing on difficult questions, especially in Physics and Physical Chemistry."

A study schedule that stretched until 3 am

Living in Dubai, Sankalp followed a study routine that suited his natural sleep cycle rather than forcing himself into early mornings.

His day typically began around 9 or 10 am with Biology revisions.

He revised nearly 10 Biology chapters daily using active recall before moving on to Chemistry and Physics question practice in the evening.

After midnight, he spent another one to two hours revising everything covered during the day before sleeping around 3 to 3:30 am.

"I used to revise around 10 Biology chapters every day through active recall. Later in the evening, I would solve Chemistry or Physics questions depending on my mood and then revise everything before sleeping."

AI was useful, but only for specific doubts

Like many students, Sankalp occasionally turned to artificial intelligence while preparing, but only to understand individual concepts.

He believes human teachers remain irreplaceable for learning. "I used AI for a few questions that I couldn't understand, mainly in Physics and Chemistry. But I never used it to learn entire topics. I need a real person to teach me," he said.

He also dismissed the idea of rigid study plans. "I always believe making a study plan is pretty much useless because 90% of the time, people don't follow it. It's better to study according to what you're feeling in the moment."

Mother insisted on coaching, and father solved doubts. Sankalp acknowledged that joining coaching made a significant difference in his preparation, even though he was initially reluctant.

His mother persuaded him to enrol at Ascentria Coaching Institute in Dubai, a decision he now considers one of the turning points in his journey.

"I kept saying I didn't need coaching, but my mom forced me to join Ascentria in Dubai. It really helped me, and I'm grateful she made me join."

His father, an engineer, also helped him whenever he had conceptual doubts.

Why India over Dubai?

Although Sankalp has lived in Dubai since he was one year old, he wants to pursue medicine in India.

He believes becoming a doctor requires strong communication with patients, something he feels is easier in his home country.

"Medicine is about working with patients. In Dubai, most people speak Arabic. I believe doing MBBS in India will help me connect better with patients. The language barrier won't be there, and the more you interact with patients, the better doctor you become."

His preferred destination is AIIMS Nagpur, and he has already decided on his long-term career goal.

"Ever since I was small, I've wanted to become a neurosurgeon."

Balancing dreams with sacrifices

Before academics took over, Sankalp actively played cricket for an academy and also competed in chess.

Both hobbies had to be put aside as NEET preparation intensified.

Despite the sacrifices and the uncertainty caused by the cancelled examination, Sankalp's persistence eventually paid off, making him the highest-ranked candidate from outside India in the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 and placing him among the country's top performers.