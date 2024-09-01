Hyderabad Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain Forecast!

Representative Image | Freepik

All the schools in Hyderabad will remain closed tomorrow, i.e., September 2, 2024 (Monday). This applies to all the government, aided as well as private schools in the district.

This decision came keeping in mind in view of the prevailing weather conditions and forecast of heavy rain. To maintain student and staff safety, all the schools for both primary and secondary students will not be functioning tomorrow.

This announcement was made by the Hyderabad Collector on the official 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) account.

"Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad District, all Primary and Secondary Schools, under all managements (Government, Aided, and Private), are hereby declared a holiday on Monday, 02-09-2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children," the collector wrote in the X post.

The India Meteorological Department reports that moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 50 kmph are expected for all zones in the Hyderabad district on Sunday. On Sunday, September 1, there will be a red, orange, and yellow alert for every Telangana district.

The weather department has predicted heavy rains for the state over the next two days, so Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has instructed district collectors to implement safety precautions.

Social Media Users React

Many students took to the social media platform and dropped their views on the situation below the Hyderabad collectors post. While some users thanked the collector for the prompt decision, others expressed concerns about the college students.

Agreeing to the decision, a user wrote, "It’s important to prioritise the safety of the children during heavy rains."

Expressing relief, on the confirmed news, another user wrote, "Finally, we got official confirmation."

These sentiments were echoed by many other users in the comment section.

On the other hand, college students were seen requesting for a similar relief for themselves. One user wrote, "We appreciate the early prompt decision. However, what about junior colleges and graduate colleges? Are they expected to go to college in these heavy rains?"

"Sir, please declare a holiday for all educational institutions like engineering colleges and MBA colleges. Please sir. Very kind request, sir," wrote another.