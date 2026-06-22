Hyderabad Police Arrest 18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant For Hiding Mobile In Washroom Flush Tank, Caught Red-Handed During Exam

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Hyderabad: An 18-year-old NEET candidate was caught allegedly using a mobile phone hidden inside a school washroom during the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination in Hyderabad on Sunday. The candidate, who had reportedly concealed the device hours before the test began, was arrested after examination staff found him searching for answers during the exam.

𝗡𝗘𝗘𝗧 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗨𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝘅𝗮𝗺 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲 𝗪𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺, 𝗔𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲



The Hyderabad City Police on Sunday apprehended a 18-year-old candidate appearing for NEET exam as… — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) June 21, 2026

The incident took place at the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Ragannaguda under the limits of Adibatla Police Station, despite extensive security arrangements and multiple rounds of inspections at the examination centre.

Mobile phone hidden before exam

According to Hyderabad City Police, the candidate, a resident of Achampet, had allegedly planned the cheating attempt in advance. Investigators said he arrived at the school premises around 7 am and managed to place a mobile phone near the washroom area by accessing a ventilator connected to the school’s compound wall.

Later, around 11 am, shortly before the examination commenced, he allegedly retrieved the device, sealed it inside a zip-lock cover, and hid it inside a flush tank in the washroom.

Police said security personnel had carried out inspections of the premises twice, first at 6 am and again at 11 am. Candidates were also subjected to strict frisking before entering the examination hall. However, the hidden phone remained undetected as it had been concealed inside the flush tank before the examination began.

Suspicious restroom visit raises alarm

During the examination, the candidate reportedly complained of stomach pain and sought permission to use the restroom. The washroom, which serves as a common facility for the entire centre, is located at a considerable distance from the main school building.

When the student failed to return for an unusually long period, an invigilator became suspicious and asked staff members to check on him.

Officials found the candidate inside the washroom allegedly using the concealed mobile phone to search for answers online. Police personnel stationed at the centre were immediately informed and seized the device.

A preliminary examination of the phone reportedly showed that the candidate had been using Google Chrome to look up answers during the test. Investigators said no specialised cheating applications were found on the device, apart from commonly used apps, including Instagram.

Case registered under new anti-cheating law

Police said the accused confessed to the act during questioning. Based on a complaint filed by the school administration, a criminal case has been registered.

The candidate has been booked under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, a law introduced to curb cheating and organised examination fraud.