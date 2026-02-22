HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Application Window Closes Tomorrow For 779 Posts; Apply Now At hssc.gov.in 

HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close the application window for Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 tomorrow. Candidates who wish to apply for the 779 vacancies must submit their applications on the official website, hssc.gov.in, before the deadline of February 23, 2026.

The recruitment aims to fill Forest Guard positions in various categories, such as General, EWS, BC, SC, and Ex-Servicemen. In case of any issues faced during HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026, candidates can call 18005728997.

HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Notification released: February 6, 2026

Application started: February 9, 2026

Last date to apply: February 23, 2026

Exam date: To be announced

HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed 10+2 or an equivalent examination from a recognized board/university.

HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: How to Apply?

The application process can be checked below:

Visit www.hssc.gov.in, the official website.

Click on the HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 link.

Fill out the One-Time Registration (OTR) form if you haven't already.

Add the password and registration ID to log in.

Check the personal information, including name, father's name, and CET score.

Carefully complete your personal, educational, and category details, including your domicile status, 10+2 details, and category choice.

Select Forest Guard (Category No. 6) as your post preference, along with any other eligible Group-C posts.

Provide scanned copies of your most recent photo, signature, 10+2 certificate, matriculation certificate, and, if relevant, your category/EWS/ESM certificate.

Before submitting, carefully go over all of the information.

Complete the application and click submit.

The generated application form can be downloaded and printed.

To finish the application, sign the printed form and upload the signed copy back to the portal.

The form can be downloaded and saved for future use.

Direct Link To Apply

HSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Vacancies

A total of 779 vacancies have been announced for the post of Forest Guard (Group C). The category-wise distribution is:

General: 318

EWS: 123

BCA: 102

BCB: 8

SC (DSC/OSC): 110 (55 each)

Ex-Servicemen (ESM): Distributed among various sub-categories.