HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration Begins At hssc.gov.in; Apply By July 3

HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2026: The HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2026 registration procedure has begun, according to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Candidates interested in applying for the positions can locate the direct link at hssc.gov.in, the HSSC's official website.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply

HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Application process begins: Ongoing

Last date to submit application form: July 3, 2026

Last date for fee payment: July 6, 2026

Application correction window opens: July 7, 2026

Application correction window closes: July 9, 2026

HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for Group D posts (except Sweeper, Chowkidar, and Sweeper-cum-Chowkidar) must have passed Matriculation (Class 10) from a recognisedrecognised board.

Applicants must have studied Hindi or Sanskrit up to the Matriculation level.

The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years.

The maximum age should not exceed 42 years as of the last date of registration/application.

Candidates must fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification before applying.

HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2026: Application fee

Candidates who have already applied under CET Group C Advertisement No. 1/2025 are exempted from paying the application fee.

Only candidates applying for CET Group D for the first time are required to pay the prescribed fee.

The standard application fee is ₹1,000, or such amount as may be revised by the government from time to time.

The fee can be paid through online modes, including:

Net Banking

Debit Card

Credit Card

Other available online payment options

Applicants are advised to check the official HSSC website for detailed fee-related instructions and any updates.

HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official One Time Registration (OTR) portal at onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.

Step 2: If you are a new candidate, complete the registration process and create your login credentials.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and password.

Step 4: Fill in all required personal, educational, and other details carefully.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents as per the original certificates.

Step 6: Upload a recent coloured passport-size photograph with a white background.

Step 7: Ensure that the uploaded photograph clearly displays your name and the date on which the photograph was taken.

Step 8: Verify all the information entered in the application form before submission.

Step 9: Upload a signed copy of the application form, if required.

Step 10: Pay the prescribed application fee through the available online payment methods.

Step 11: Submit the application form and complete the application process.

Step 12: Download and print the final submitted application form and uploaded documents for future reference.

Step 13: Do not register more than once, as multiple registrations may lead to cancellation of candidature.

Step 14: Complete the application process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues or server delays.

Direct link to apply

HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Selection will be based on a Common Eligibility Test (CET).

The examination will be conducted in offline mode (OMR-based).

The question paper will be bilingual, available in English and Hindi.

The test will have a duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

A total of 100 questions carrying 100 marks will be asked.

All questions will be compulsory.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the written examination as per the recruitment rules and merit criteria.