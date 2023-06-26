HSNC University, Mumbai Declares Second Cut Off List For The Season | Respresentation Picture

Mumbai: The second list of junior college admissions at Hyderabad Sindh National College university (HSNC) saw a significant decrease in cut-offs on Monday.



There was less than a percentage point decrease in the minimum required score in all three streams, namely Arts, Science and Commerce. However, at both HR and KC college, the Sindhi Quota cut offs saw a notable drop.

At HR College, Churchgate, which is popular for Commerce, the cut-off for Bcom is 94.00%, down from last list’s 96%. The Science stream for BMS has seen a phenomenal drop from last list’s 91.6 percent to 80 this year.

For BMS, science stream a drop of 10.16 percent is seen for the Sindhi quota, from 80.16 to 70%.

At KC College, the Arts stream saw a decrease of 1.4% increase in minimum score compared to the first list, while the Science cut-off for BMS dipped by 2.3%.

Pooja Ramachandran, Principal HR College said “Sindhis do not usually apply, the reason why there is a markable drop in cutoffs. Also, students take a lot of time to contemplate and this year with the NEP in the pipeline they are taking longer to decide colleges. We have gone down because we cannot wait.”

While colleges affiliated with Mumbai University will release their second cut off list on June 29th this year, HSNC declared theirs on Monday, June 26.