HSNC University Launches Master’s In Public Policy (MPP) To Prepare The Next Generation Of Policy Leaders

Worli Campus of HSNC University, Mumbai |

As India navigates complex challenges ranging from economic transformation and climate change to digital governance, urbanisation, public health and social inclusion, one question is becoming increasingly important: Who will design, analyse and implement the policies that shape the future?

Responding to the growing need for skilled policy professionals, HSNC University, Mumbai has announced the launch of two new Public Policy programmes under the School of Interdisciplinary Studies (SIS), beginning Academic Year 2026-27: a two-year, four-semester Master's in Public Policy (MPP) and a one-year Diploma in Public Policy.

Together, these programmes have been designed to create multiple pathways into the field of public policy, catering to both aspiring policy professionals seeking advanced academic and research training as well as working professionals and graduates looking to develop practical policy expertise. Grounded in interdisciplinary learning and real-world application, the programmes aim to equip learners with the analytical, research and leadership skills required to address complex public challenges across governance, sustainability, development, economics, public affairs and social impact.

Unlike conventional academic programmes that focus primarily on theory, the MPP programme at HSNC University has been conceived around a simple premise: policy is not merely studied, it is practised.

The programme combines classroom learning with internships, field projects, policy analysis, community engagement and a Master's dissertation, enabling students to engage directly with real-world challenges and institutional systems.

Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University noted "Public policy today influences nearly every aspect of our lives, from healthcare, education and sustainability to technology, urban development and economic growth. Yet, the complexity of contemporary challenges demands professionals who can think across disciplines and translate knowledge into meaningful action. The Master's in Public Policy programme reflects HSNC University's commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders who can engage thoughtfully with public systems, contribute to evidence-based decision-making and help shape a more equitable and sustainable society. As a University committed to academic innovation and social relevance, we see this programme as an important step in preparing professionals who can make a meaningful difference in the world around them."

"Today's policy challenges rarely fit neatly into a single discipline," said Dr. Leena Pujari, Dean, Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies, HSNC University. "Whether the issue is climate governance, healthcare access, AI regulation, social justice or economic development, meaningful solutions require interdisciplinary thinking. This programme has been designed to equip students with exactly that capability."

Empowering Learning with World-Class Facilities: From air-conditioned smart classrooms and fully equipped computer labs to a resource-rich library and vibrant cafeteria, SIS provides the ideal environment for academic and personal growth. |

Located in Mumbai, one of India's most important centres of governance, finance, development and civil society engagement, HSNC University offers students access to a dynamic ecosystem where policy decisions intersect with business, communities and public institutions.

The programme has been structured around four foundational pillars:

• Public Policy & Governance

• Economics & Behavioural Insights

• Research & Data Interpretation

• Law, Communication & Applied Skills

Students will study subjects such as Public Policy Theory, Policy Analysis and Programme Evaluation, Climate Governance, Law and Public Policy, Behavioural Economics, Ethics & Public Policy, Research Methodology & Development Communication.

Active Learning in Action: At SIS, students gain valuable exposure beyond the classroom through year-round guest lectures, immersive activities during Induction Week, Career Expo, Model United Nations (MUN), field visits and more, thus fostering a well-rounded and engaging academic experience. |

What distinguishes the programme further is its strong emphasis on experiential learning. Students will undertake mandatory internships during the first two semesters, a Community Development Project in Semester III and a Master's Dissertation in Semester IV.

The programme prepares graduates for careers across a wide range of sectors, including government and public sector institutions, policy consulting & advisory firms, corporate sustainability & CSR divisions, research organisations & think tanks and national & international development Agencies

Recognising the importance of industry engagement, the programme is supported by an advisory network comprising distinguished professionals and policy practitioners including Mr. Anand Shekhar, CEO of WaterAid India; Dr. Indranil Sengupta, Professor of Practice, Shiv Nadar University and Mr. Dhaval Desai, Senior Vice President, Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Dr. Vibhuti Patel, Former Prof. at TISS & SNDT Women’s University, Mumbai.

With an exclusive intake of only 40 students per batch, the programme aims to offer personalised mentorship, close faculty interaction and meaningful professional development opportunities.

One-year Diploma in Public Policy

The 1-Year Diploma in Public Policy is a professionally oriented programme designed for individuals who want to develop a strong understanding of policy-making, governance and public administration without committing to a longer degree programme. Tailored for working professionals, government officials, early-career researchers and graduates seeking to enhance their policy expertise, the diploma offers a practical and interdisciplinary learning experience. Through exposure to contemporary policy challenges, analytical frameworks and real-world case studies, participants gain the knowledge and skills needed to contribute effectively to public sector decision-making, policy research, and governance initiatives. The programme combines academic rigour with practical insights from policy experts and industry practitioners, enabling participants to develop competencies in policy analysis, stakeholder engagement and evidence-based decision-making while balancing professional commitments. The programme provides a flexible pathway for career advancement while equipping learners to address complex social, economic and administrative issues in an increasingly dynamic policy environment.

The launch comes at a time when public policy is emerging as one of the most exciting and influential career domains globally. Organisations across sectors are increasingly seeking professionals who can interpret data, understand institutions, evaluate programmes, engage stakeholders and translate ideas into actionable policy solutions.

For graduates interested in governance, social impact, sustainability, development, public affairs, policy consulting, research or evidence-based decision-making, the MPP offers a pathway into a field that is shaping the future of nations, organisations and communities alike.

Admissions for Academic Year 2026-27 are now open. Visit the website www.hsncu.edu.in or email askmeanything@hsncu.edu.in or call +91 99200 82282 / +91 98204 74197 for more details.