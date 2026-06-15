HSNC University Launches India's First-Of-Its-Kind B.Com In Corporate Wellness, Nutrition And Lifestyle Management

A Future-Ready Degree Designed for the $7 Trillion Global Wellness Economy | File Photo

In a landmark step towards redefining higher education for the 21st century, the Chellaram School of Yoga and Wellness (CSOYW), HSNC University, Mumbai, has announced the launch of an innovative undergraduate programme, Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) in Corporate Wellness, Nutrition & Lifestyle Management.

At a time when organisations across the world are investing heavily in employee well-being, preventive healthcare, mental health, fitness, nutrition and sustainable lifestyles, this pioneering programme seeks to create a new generation of professionals equipped to lead the rapidly expanding wellness economy.

The programme represents a unique convergence of commerce, management, wellness sciences, nutrition, lifestyle medicine, yoga and entrepreneurship, making it one of the most distinctive undergraduate offerings in India today.

Responding to a Global Shift

The future of business is increasingly being shaped by well-being. Corporations are recognising that employee health, resilience, productivity and engagement are among their most valuable assets. Simultaneously, consumers are placing unprecedented importance on preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyles, mental wellness and longevity.

Against this backdrop, HSNC University has designed a programme that goes beyond conventional commerce education. Students will not only learn management, accounting, economics, marketing and strategy but will also gain expertise in corporate wellness programme design, nutrition planning, lifestyle management, stress management, preventive healthcare, fitness coaching and wellness entrepreneurship.

Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University explained "The wellness sector is no longer a niche industry. It is becoming a defining economic force of our times. This programme prepares students not only for jobs of the future but also for leadership roles in shaping healthier organisations, healthier communities and healthier societies."

A First-Mover Advantage for Students

The B.Com. in Corporate Wellness, Nutrition and Lifestyle Management offers students a distinctive competitive edge by combining traditional business knowledge with emerging professional competencies that are increasingly sought by employers worldwide.

Students will gain practical exposure through Corporate wellness projects, Wellness audits and assessments, Nutrition planning laboratories, Yoga and mindfulness training camps, Industry internships, Community health initiatives,Wellness centre and hospital visits, Entrepreneurship and start-up incubation projects etc.

The programme has been structured in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasising multi-disciplinary learning, experiential education, skill development, industry relevance and holistic growth.

Building Wellness Leaders and Entrepreneurs

A defining feature of the programme is its strong entrepreneurial orientation.

As India's wellness, fitness, nutrition, health-tech and preventive healthcare sectors continue to expand, graduates will be prepared not only to seek employment but also to create enterprises, wellness consultancies, fitness ventures, nutrition services, wellness tourism initiatives and innovative health-focused start-ups.

The curriculum includes dedicated courses in Wellness Entrepreneurship and Start-ups, Corporate Wellness Management, Lifestyle Coaching and Behaviour Change, Strategic Management of Wellness Enterprises, Wellness Product and Brand Management, Research Methodology and Data Analytics.

Students will additionally earn industry-relevant certifications in Yoga Instruction, Nutrition and Diet Planning, Corporate Wellness Coordination, Fitness and Lifestyle Coaching, Stress Management and Wellness Entrepreneurship.

Integrating Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science

Reflecting the philosophy of the Chellaram School of Yoga and Well-Being, the programme uniquely integrates Yoga, Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), holistic living and evidence-based wellness practices with contemporary management education.

This blend of traditional wisdom and modern scientific understanding creates graduates capable of addressing the wellness challenges of modern workplaces and communities through an integrative and sustainable approach.

Reflecting the School's commitment to bridging ancient wisdom with contemporary wellness science, Dr. Mickey Mehta serves as Professor of Practice at the Chellaram School of Yoga and Wellness. Dr. Mehta brings decades of experience working with leading organisations, celebrities and institutions, offering students rare insights into the evolving science and business of well-being, leadership and lifestyle transformation. His pioneering work in holistic health, mindfulness, fitness and human development adds a unique experiential dimension to the learning ecosystem, inspiring students to reimagine wellness as both a personal practice and a transformative force for business and society.

As yoga continues to gain widespread acceptance across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific as a scientifically supported tool for health, stress management and preventive wellness, the demand for professionals trained in integrative well-being is steadily rising. The global observance of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) highlights the growing influence of India's wellness traditions in shaping contemporary approaches to health and lifestyle management worldwide.

Diverse Career Pathways

Graduates of the programme will be equipped for emerging careers including Corporate Wellness Manager, Wellness Consultant, Lifestyle Coach, Nutrition Coordinator,Wellness Programme Executive, Health Promotion Officer, Wellness Entrepreneur, Fitness Centre Manager, Wellness Tourism Manager, Corporate Wellness Consultant, Integrative Health Coordinator, Yoga and Lifestyle Consultant

The programme also provides a strong foundation for advanced studies, research and specialised professional training in wellness management, public health, nutrition, healthcare administration and allied disciplines.

Shaping the Future of Commerce Education

With growing awareness that health, well-being and productivity are deeply interconnected, the B.Com. in Corporate Wellness, Nutrition and Lifestyle Management reflects a bold reimagining of commerce education.

By bringing together business acumen, wellness expertise, entrepreneurial thinking and holistic development, HSNC University is creating a new academic pathway that aligns with emerging industry needs and global societal priorities.

As the wellness economy continues to expand and organisations increasingly prioritise human well-being as a strategic imperative, graduates of this programme will be uniquely positioned to lead one of the most dynamic and impactful sectors of the future.

Admissions are now open for the inaugural batch academic year 2026-27. Visit the website www.hsncu.edu.in or email askmeanything@hsncu.edu.in or call +91 9833799144 for more details.

About Chellaram School of Yoga and Wellness

Chellaram School of Yoga and Wellness, HSNC University, Mumbai is dedicated to advancing holistic education through the integration of Yoga, wellness sciences, preventive healthcare, Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) and contemporary professional disciplines. The School aims to develop future-ready professionals who contribute meaningfully to individual, organisational and societal well-being.

Committed to positioning yoga and wellness as transformative tools for personal, professional and societal development, the School fosters a multidisciplinary learning environment that combines ancient wisdom with modern scientific inquiry. Through innovative academic programmes, industry partnerships, research initiatives and experiential learning opportunities, it seeks to create a new generation of wellness leaders equipped to address the evolving health and well-being challenges of the 21st century.

Recognising the growing importance of well-being in shaping workplaces, communities and economies worldwide, the School is actively building a vibrant ecosystem for wellness education, research, entrepreneurship and innovation. By nurturing professionals who can drive positive change across healthcare, corporate wellness, education, public health and allied sectors, it aspires to contribute to India's emergence as a global leader in the wellness and well-being movement.