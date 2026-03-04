HSNC University Hosts AIU West Zone Inter University Chess (Men’s) Championship 2025-26

Chess stalwart & Dronacharya Award winner Mr. Raghunandan Gokhale speaking at the opening ceremony of AIU West Zone Inter University Chess (Men’s) Championship 2025-26 at HSNC University, Mumbai |

Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate (HSNC) University, Mumbai, a State Public University, is hosting the prestigious West Zone Inter University Chess (Men’s) Championship 2025–26 under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The five-day championship is being held from 2nd to 6th March 2026 at the Worli Campus of HSNC University.

The chess champiaonship, scheduled from 2nd March to 6th March 2026, brings together some of the finest University chess players from across the Western region of India, transforming the campus into a vibrant arena of strategy, focus and sportsmanship.

The grand opening ceremony held on Sunday, 1st March 2026, was graced by Chief Guest Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Trustee & President, HSNC Board & Former Provost, HSNC University; Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University; Guest of Honour Mr. Raghunandan Gokhale, Former Chairman of the Bombay Chess Association, Chairman of the Maharashtra Chess Association & founder President All India Chess Federation for the Blind; Dr. Bhagwan Balani, Registrar, HSNC University; Dr. Tejashree Shanbhag, Principal, KC College of Arts, Science & Commerce and Dr. Sandeep Shinde, Director, Sports & Physical Education, HSNC University.

The opening ceremony began with an invocation and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising wisdom and enlightenment, values deeply aligned with the game of chess. The gathering was formally welcomed by Dr. Sandeep Shinde, who highlighted the University’s commitment to nurturing both intellectual and athletic excellence.

Glimpses from the opening ceremony of AIU West Zone Inter University Chess (Men’s) Championship 2025-26 at HSNC University, Mumbai |

In her opening remarks, Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla emphasised the significance of chess as a discipline that sharpens decision-making, patience and foresight, qualities essential for leadership in every field. She also spoke about the growing stature of University chess in India, and with encouragement and motivation, reminded the students: “Win with humility, lose with dignity, because true sportsmanship lies not in the result on the board, but in the character you display beyond it.”

“With teams gathered from all across the Western region, this is more than a competition, it is a celebration of skill, strategy and camaraderie. Enjoy every move, cherish every challenge and let the spirit of the game inspire you to do your very best,” Dr. Bagla added.

Chief Guest Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani delivered a deeply engaging and thought-provoking address. He warmly applauded Mr. Raghunandan Gokhale for his pioneering role as Founder President of the Blind Students Chess Organisation, acknowledging his immense contribution towards making chess inclusive and accessible.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Dr. Hiranandani said, “Last year, during a routine consultation, my neurologist asked me a simple question, ‘Do you play chess?’ When I said no, he smiled and suggested that perhaps I should start. He spoke about how chess strengthens memory, sharpens cognitive agility and keeps the brain actively engaged. That conversation stayed with me. Today, seeing so many young minds gathered here for this tournament, I am reminded that chess is a powerful exercise for the brain. Perhaps we should all learn to make better moves, not just on the board, but in life.”

Dr. Hiranandani further emphasised that chess teaches resilience, “It teaches you how to face defeat, analyse your mistakes and get back on your feet. Every loss is a lesson. Enjoy the game, because the board-game prepares you for life.”

Chess stalwart & Dronacharya Award winner Mr. Raghunandan Gokhale delivered an insightful and research-driven address that captivated the audience.

Mr. Gokhale referred to a special feature in Hindustan Times titled ‘From Board to Boardroom’, which chronicled his journey of mentoring scions of leading industrial families and corporate figures such as the Dempos, the Meswanis and the Birlas, demonstrating how chess thinking translates into leadership and strategic excellence.

Mr. Gokhale further underscored the significance of a pioneering experiment conducted by Belgian Dr. Albert Frank in 1973 in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo), which examined the impact of chess instruction on students’ academic and cognitive development. Dr. Frank selected children from a rural village and divided them into two groups, one group received structured chess instruction for a few hours each week, while the other was deliberately not exposed to the game. After six months, both groups were evaluated across multiple academic parameters. The results were striking: the students who had learned chess significantly outperformed the others, demonstrating remarkable progress in subjects such as Science, Mathematics and Geography. He emphasised that the experiment powerfully illustrated how chess sharpens analytical ability, strengthens focus and enhances overall intellectual development.

Emphasising that chess is both an art and a science, rooted in logic yet expressed through creative strategy, Mr. Gokhale noted that the game nurtures clarity of thought, composure under pressure, courage of conviction, patience, intellect and sportsmanship, qualities that shape not just better players, but stronger individuals.

Cultural performances enthrall the audience at the opening ceremony of the AIU West Zone Inter University Chess (Men’s) Championship 2025-26 at HSNC University, Mumbai |

Adding cultural grandeur to the inauguration ceremony were two captivating dance performances. The programme commenced with a soulful Shiva Stuti performed by Rutuja Surve, student of KC College. This was followed by a remarkable fusion Jugalbandi blending Kathak, Odissi and Bharatanatyam by Niharika Ghadigaokar, Simran Thadani and Siona Shah, (students of HR College of Commerce & Economics), a harmonious confluence of rhythm, tradition and expressive artistry.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Bhagwan Balani, Registrar, HSNC University, setting an energetic and celebratory tone for the intense rounds ahead.

With nine competitive rounds lined up over five days, the tournament promises high-level play, strategic brilliance and the spirit of inter-university camaraderie, firmly positioning HSNC University as a champion of mind sports and holistic education.

A total of 81 Universities from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa are participating in the championship, with nearly 600 players, coaches and officials taking part, setting a new record of sorts in terms of participation and scale for the West Zone tournament. The top four teams from this event will qualify for the All India Inter-University Chess Championship, marking the next stage in this prestigious national competition.