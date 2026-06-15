HSNC University Celebrates Its 7th Foundation Day, Reinforcing ‘One Shared Vision & Infinite Possibilities’

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Mr. Anil Harish and Vice Chancellor Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla unveil the strategic road-map for the integration of HSNC University's constituent colleges, aimed at strengthening academic, administrative, research and student development frameworks across the University | File Photo

HSNC University, Mumbai, commemorated its 7th Foundation Day with a distinguished gathering of academic leaders, faculty members, administrators and stakeholders, marking another milestone in the University's journey of academic excellence, innovation and institutional growth.

The celebration was graced by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Former Provost HSNC University & President, HSNC Board; Mr. Anil Harish, Provost, HSNC University, Mumbai and Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai, whose dynamic leadership continues to shape the University's vision and trajectory.

The event commenced with registration and networking, followed by opening remarks from Vice Chancellor Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla, who presented the University's detailed strategic road-map for AY 2026–27 under the theme “One Shared Vision & Infinite Possibilities.”

Her address highlighted key academic priorities, innovation-led initiatives, interdisciplinary collaborations, research excellence and the University's commitment to preparing students for an evolving global landscape.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Anil Harish, Provost, HSNC University, Mumbai, reflected on the institution's remarkable growth over the past six years and compared the University's evolution to the transformative impact of the IPL on cricket.

He observed that just as the IPL created a unified platform that brought together diverse teams, talent, expertise and resources while preserving the unique identity of each franchise, HSNC University has brought its constituent colleges together under a shared vision of excellence and innovation.

This integrated model, he noted, has fostered collaboration, enhanced institutional capabilities, created new opportunities for students & faculty and elevated the collective standing of all participating institutions. He emphasised that the University's next phase of growth would continue to be guided by excellence, inclusivity and future-readiness across all academic and administrative functions.

In his keynote address, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, President, HSNC Board, congratulated the University led by Dr. Bagla, on its achievements and reiterated the importance of visionary leadership, quality education and industry-academia partnerships in shaping the next generation of learners and leaders.

Mr Anil Harish, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani and Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, share their vision for the University's future during the 7th Foundation Day celebrations of HSNC University |

A significant highlight of the celebration was the formal welcome extended to the five new colleges joining the HSNC University ecosystem.. These include R.D. National College, K.C. Law College, Thadomal Shahani Engineering College (TSEC), K.M. Kundnani College of Pharmacy and M.M.K. College of Commerce & Economics.

The inclusion of these esteemed institutions marks a significant milestone in the University's growth journey, expanding its academic footprint across disciplines including arts, science, commerce, law, engineering and pharmacy.

This strategic expansion is expected to foster greater interdisciplinary collaboration, enhance research and innovation opportunities and provide students with access to a broader, more integrated learning ecosystem under the HSNC University umbrella.

The addition of these institutions further strengthens HSNC University's academic footprint and reinforces its commitment to providing diverse, high-quality educational opportunities to students across disciplines.

The programme also featured an engaging faculty interaction and open discussion session, encouraging meaningful dialogue on the future of higher education, academic innovation and collaborative growth.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Bhagwan Balani, Registrar, HSNC University, Mumbai, who expressed gratitude to the University's leadership, faculty, staff and stakeholders for their continued support and contribution to the institution's success.

Six years of shaping futures, fostering knowledge and building a legacy of impact. Celebrating the 7th Foundation Day with pride and gratitude |

As HSNC University enters its seventh year, the Foundation Day celebration served as both a reflection on past accomplishments and a reaffirmation of its commitment to excellence, innovation and societal impact. Guided by a shared vision and empowered by infinite possibilities, the University continues its journey toward becoming a globally respected centre of learning, research and transformation.