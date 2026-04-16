HSNC Board Hosts Two-Day 'Sindhi Varso' Programme At Churchgate Campus To Promote Language & Culture |

Mumbai: The Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board (HSNC Board) organised the Sindhi Varso programme on April 10 and 11 on the occasion of International Sindhi Bhasha Diwas, bringing together students and educators across its Churchgate campus.

The event was jointly hosted by H.R. College, K.C. College, Bombay Teachers' Training College, K.C. Law College, and K.M.K. All colleges under the HSNC Board; that is, Kundnani Pharmacy College. There was active participation by students from different schools and colleges with events like research papers being presented, as well as a colorful food fest and cultural events.

Lasting for two days, this program had a goal of preserving the Sindhi language and culture as well as actively involving the students through different activities.

The event was organised under the leadership of Mr. Kishu Mansukhani, Trustee of HSNC Board, and guided by Principals Dr. Pooja Ramchandani, Dr. Tejashree Shanbagh, Mr. Bhagwan Balani, Dr. Kavita Lalchandani, and Dr. Rajni Athavale.

Adding star power to the celebrations, Bollywood actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani attended as the chief guest. In his address to the students, he stated that he is a student of H.R. College and suggested that they remain close to their roots.

One of the most significant aspects of the function was the live music show, “Journey of Sindhis,” by well-known Sindhi artist Mohit Shewani, which mesmerised everyone and brought a cultural aspect to the celebration.

Some of the guests of honor included Mr. Mahesh Sukhramani, Ex-Chairman of the Maharashtra State Sindhi Sahitya Akademi; Dr. Ram Jawharani; Dr. Baldev Matlani; Mrs. Asha Chand; and Sindhi artist Mr. Deven Hajari.