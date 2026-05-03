HSC Results On May 2, NEET On May 3? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sushma Andhare Questions Govt Over Maha HSC Results Delay

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare has questioned the Maharashtra government over the timing of the Class 12 (HSC) results, questioning why they were declared just a day before the NEET 2026 examination. She raised the issue by posting a video on social media, calling the situation unfair and stressful for students.

In the video shared on social media, Andhare referenced noted writer Vaju Kotak and his column Prabhat Pushpa, where he had once questioned the functioning of leadership in the country. Quoting him, she highlighted how individuals capable of doing skilled work often end up in governance roles, while those who could efficiently run institutions are left doing other jobs, drawing a parallel to the present situation.

महाराष्ट्रात आज दोन तारखेला बारावीच्या परीक्षेचा निकाल लागला आहे आणि

उद्या 3 तारखेला देशभरातील विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी असणारी नीट ची परीक्षा आहे.



या परीक्षेची तारीख किमान चार सहा महिने आधी जाहीर होते देशभरातील सर्व राज्यांचे निकाल आधी लागले तर महाराष्ट्रातील निकालाला इतका उशीर का… pic.twitter.com/FoR9oKgehq — SushmaTai Andhare (@andharesushama) May 2, 2026

Linking this to current events, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader pointed out that the Maharashtra HSC results were announced on May 2, while the NEET exam is scheduled for May 3. She questioned why there was a delay in releasing the results in Maharashtra when other states had already declared theirs, despite the NEET exam date being fixed four to six months in advance.

“In Maharashtra, today on the 2nd, the results of the 12th standard exams have been announced, and tomorrow on the 3rd, there is the NEET exam for students across the country. The date of this exam is announced at least four to six months in advance. If the results from all states across the country are announced earlier, then why is there such a delay in Maharashtra's results?” she stated via social media post.

Andhare also questioned whether Education Minister Dada Bhuse and Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil would respond to these concerns. “If students suffer losses due to the results coming out today and the exam tomorrow, whose responsibility is it? Will Education Minister Dada Bhuse and Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil give answers to these questions?” she questioned.

In her remarks, she further alleged that key public issues such as education, healthcare, and women’s safety are being sidelined, as political discourse remains focused on religion, caste, and identity-based debates. She said this lack of accountability has created a situation where important concerns affecting students are not being addressed adequately.