HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration Started At himtu.ac.in; Check Fees, Documents & Participating Colleges

HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration: The Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) counselling registration for 2026 is now open on Himachal Pradesh Technical University's (HIMTU) official website, himtu.ac.in. Candidates should be aware that the authorities have not yet revealed the comprehensive HPCET 2026 counselling schedule, but it is anticipated to do so soon.

Direct link to apply

HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration: Counselling fee details

For Candidates Applying Through JEE Main

Open Category Candidates: ₹1,600

SC Category Candidates: ₹800

ST Category Candidates: ₹800

BPL (Below Poverty Line) Category Candidates: ₹800

Important note on fee payment

The counselling fee must be paid to participate in the HPCET 2026 counselling process.

Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and BPL categories are eligible for the concessional counselling fee upon submission of valid supporting documents.

HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit himtu.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the counselling registration option.

Step 3: In addition to a password, candidates must log in using their HIM Access ID, mobile number, or other information.

Step 4: You should post your signature and photo.

Step 5: The HPCET 2026 counselling fees must be paid with a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Step 6: Preferred colleges and courses must be chosen.

HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration: Documents required for HPCET counselling 2026

Candidates participating in the HPCET 2026 counselling process should keep the following documents ready for verification and admission.

Academic Documents

Qualifying Examination Pass Certificate and Marksheet

JEE Main 2026 Result/Scorecard

Class 10 Certificate (as proof of date of birth)

Identity and Institutional Documents

Character Certificate from the last attended institution

Bonafide/Domicile Certificate (if applicable)

Himachal Pradesh Domicile Certificate (for HP candidates)

Category and Reservation Certificates

Reserved Category Certificate (if applicable)

PwD/Physically Challenged Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (for candidates applying under the Tuition Fee Waiver scheme)

Special Category Documents

Affidavit for the Beti Hai Anmol Scheme (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate for Kashmiri Migrants

Medical Certificate

Medical Fitness Certificate (required for Yoga students)

HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration: Important note on verification

Candidates must carry original documents along with photocopies for verification during counselling.

Failure to produce the required documents may lead to cancellation of candidature or admission.

HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration: Counselling procedure and admission process

It is anticipated that the HPCET 2026 counselling procedure will take place in two rounds for admissions and seat distribution. For admission to participating institutions, candidates must complete the counselling registration.

Half of the admissions seats will be filled based on JEE Main scores, while the remaining seats will be distributed according to HPCET rankings. According to the admissions guidelines, Class 12 grades may also be taken into consideration if seats are still open.

HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration: HPCET counselling 2026 participating institutes

Candidates participating in the HPCET Counselling 2026 can apply for admission to the following engineering colleges and institutes in Himachal Pradesh:

Vaishno College of Engineering, Nurpur

SIRDA Institute of Engineering & Technology, NH-21, Naulakha

MIT College of Engineering & Management, Barsar

Himalayan Institute of Engineering & Technology, Kala Amb

T.R. Abhilashi Memorial Institute of Engineering & Technology, Mandi

Shiva Institute of Engineering & Technology, Bilaspur

L.R. Institute of Engineering & Technology

IITT College of Engineering, Kala Amb

Himachal Institute of Technology, Sirmour

K.C. Group of Research and Professional Institute, Pandoga

Himachal Institute of Engineering & Technology, Vidyanagar

Green Hills Engineering College, Kumarhatti

DevBhumy Institute of Engineering & Technology, Una

Bells Institute of Management & Technology, Shimla

Rajiv Gandhi Government Engineering College, District Kangra

Government Engineering College, Jeory, Rampur

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pragatinagar

J.N. Government Engineering College, Bhechandhar, Sundernagar

These institutes will participate in the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2026 counselling process for admission to various engineering programmes based on HPCET scores and eligibility criteria prescribed by the authorities.