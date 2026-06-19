HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration Started At himtu.ac.in; Check Fees, Documents & Participating Colleges

HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration: The Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) counselling registration for 2026 is now open on Himachal Pradesh Technical University's (HIMTU) official website, himtu.ac.in. Candidates should be aware that the authorities have not yet revealed the comprehensive HPCET 2026 counselling schedule, but it is anticipated to do so soon.
HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration: Counselling fee details
For Candidates Applying Through JEE Main
Open Category Candidates: ₹1,600
SC Category Candidates: ₹800
ST Category Candidates: ₹800
BPL (Below Poverty Line) Category Candidates: ₹800
Important note on fee payment
The counselling fee must be paid to participate in the HPCET 2026 counselling process.
Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and BPL categories are eligible for the concessional counselling fee upon submission of valid supporting documents.
HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit himtu.ac.in.
Step 2: Select the counselling registration option.
Step 3: In addition to a password, candidates must log in using their HIM Access ID, mobile number, or other information.
Step 4: You should post your signature and photo.
Step 5: The HPCET 2026 counselling fees must be paid with a credit card, debit card, or net banking.
Step 6: Preferred colleges and courses must be chosen.
HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration: Documents required for HPCET counselling 2026
Candidates participating in the HPCET 2026 counselling process should keep the following documents ready for verification and admission.
Academic Documents
Qualifying Examination Pass Certificate and Marksheet
JEE Main 2026 Result/Scorecard
Class 10 Certificate (as proof of date of birth)
Identity and Institutional Documents
Character Certificate from the last attended institution
Bonafide/Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
Himachal Pradesh Domicile Certificate (for HP candidates)
Category and Reservation Certificates
Reserved Category Certificate (if applicable)
PwD/Physically Challenged Certificate (if applicable)
Income Certificate (for candidates applying under the Tuition Fee Waiver scheme)
Special Category Documents
Affidavit for the Beti Hai Anmol Scheme (if applicable)
Domicile Certificate for Kashmiri Migrants
Medical Certificate
Medical Fitness Certificate (required for Yoga students)
HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration: Important note on verification
Candidates must carry original documents along with photocopies for verification during counselling.
Failure to produce the required documents may lead to cancellation of candidature or admission.
HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration: Counselling procedure and admission process
It is anticipated that the HPCET 2026 counselling procedure will take place in two rounds for admissions and seat distribution. For admission to participating institutions, candidates must complete the counselling registration.
Half of the admissions seats will be filled based on JEE Main scores, while the remaining seats will be distributed according to HPCET rankings. According to the admissions guidelines, Class 12 grades may also be taken into consideration if seats are still open.
HPCET Counselling 2026 Registration: HPCET counselling 2026 participating institutes
Candidates participating in the HPCET Counselling 2026 can apply for admission to the following engineering colleges and institutes in Himachal Pradesh:
Vaishno College of Engineering, Nurpur
SIRDA Institute of Engineering & Technology, NH-21, Naulakha
MIT College of Engineering & Management, Barsar
Himalayan Institute of Engineering & Technology, Kala Amb
T.R. Abhilashi Memorial Institute of Engineering & Technology, Mandi
Shiva Institute of Engineering & Technology, Bilaspur
L.R. Institute of Engineering & Technology
IITT College of Engineering, Kala Amb
Himachal Institute of Technology, Sirmour
K.C. Group of Research and Professional Institute, Pandoga
Himachal Institute of Engineering & Technology, Vidyanagar
Green Hills Engineering College, Kumarhatti
DevBhumy Institute of Engineering & Technology, Una
Bells Institute of Management & Technology, Shimla
Rajiv Gandhi Government Engineering College, District Kangra
Government Engineering College, Jeory, Rampur
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pragatinagar
J.N. Government Engineering College, Bhechandhar, Sundernagar
These institutes will participate in the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2026 counselling process for admission to various engineering programmes based on HPCET scores and eligibility criteria prescribed by the authorities.