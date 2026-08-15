HPBOSE Supplementary Provisional Answer Key 2026 Out: Raise Objections Until August 17

HPBOSE Supplementary Provisional Answer Key 2026 Released; Submit Objections By August 17 | Canva

HPBOSE Supplementary Answer Key 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, has released the provisional answer key for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Plus Two) supplementary examinations conducted in July 2026. The provisional answer key was released on August 14, 2026.

The answer keys contain the answers to the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) asked in the supplementary examinations. Students who appeared for the exams can check the provisional answer keys through the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org .

Class 10: Answer Key for Matric Class, July 2026

Class 12: Answer Key for Plus Two Class, July 2026

HPBOSE Supplementary Answer Key 2026: Objection Deadline

Candidates who find any discrepancy or error in the provisional answer key can raise objections against the answers. The last date to submit objections is August 17, 2026, up to 5 PM.

Students must ensure that their objections are supported by relevant documents or evidence. The representation should clearly mention the candidate's class and subject for which the objection is being raised.

Candidates can submit their objections through email at hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com. They can also send their representations by post or submit them in person at the HPBOSE office.

Objections submitted by post or in person should be addressed to the Section Officer, Question Paper Setting Branch.

HPBOSE Supplementary Answer Key 2026: How To Raise Objections Against HPBOSE Answer Key 2026

Students can follow these steps to challenge an answer in the HPBOSE supplementary provisional answer key:

Check the provisional answer key for the relevant Class 10 or Class 12 subject.

Identify the question or answer against which the objection is being raised.

Prepare a clear representation mentioning the candidate's class and subject.

Attach relevant supporting documents or evidence to substantiate the objection.

Send the objection by email to hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com by August 17, 2026, before 5 PM.

Alternatively, submit the representation by post or in person to the Section Officer, Question Paper Setting Branch at the HPBOSE office.

Students are advised to submit objections within the stipulated deadline. Objections without proper details or supporting evidence may not be considered by the board.