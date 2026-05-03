HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 Tomorrow At 11 AM: Check Steps To Access Results And Past Trends

HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will be announcing the Class 12 board exam results on May 4, 2026, at 11 AM from its headquarters in Dharamshala.

The examinations were conducted from March 3 to April 1, 2026. Once the results are out, students can view and download their mark sheets by logging in with their roll number on the official website. Alternatively, they can also access their results through DigiLocker, UMANG, or via SMS.

HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2026"

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and submit.

Step 5: The Himachal Pradesh Board Results 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Verify the result, save it, and print it for future reference.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: Marksheet details

After opening the result PDF, students are advised to carefully inspect these particulars:

Name of the candidate

Examination roll code/roll number

List of subjects appeared in

Individual subject scores

Aggregate marks secured

Final result status (pass/fail)

HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026: Previous Years’ Result Trends

Looking at past trends, the board has typically declared results in May. In 2025, the Class 12 results were announced on May 17, with an overall pass percentage of 83%. A total of 86,373 students appeared for the exams, out of which 76,315 cleared them successfully.

In 2024, the results were declared earlier, on April 29, with an overall pass percentage of 73.76%. Around 85,000 students appeared that year. Notably, girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 78.2%, compared to 69.5% among boys.