HPBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Issued: Check Details, Datesheet & Download Process

HP Board 12th Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP Board 12th Admit Card 2026 on the official website at hpbose.org . School authorities can access the result by adding the student's name and date of birth. Students should make sure to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. Details mentioned in the admit card include the student's name and number, examination center, and subject-wise dates and timings.

In case of any issue, candidates can reach out to Phone: 01892-242217/219 or Email: hpbose2011(at)gmail(dot)com.

HP Board 12th Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned

Student’s Name

Student’s Roll Number

Examination Center Address

Subject-Wise Exam Dates

Subject-Wise Exam Timings

Important Exam Day Instructions

HP Board 12th Admit Card 2026: How to Download?

School authorities can check out the steps below to download the HP Board 12th Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the HP Board at hpbose.org .

Click on the students' corner link and click on the admit card

Enter the login credentials, such as name and date of birth.

Click on Submit Button

The HP Board 12th Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

HP Board 12th Admit Card 2026: Datesheet

Candidates can check out the HP Board Datesheet for the 12th class below:

March 3, 2026 – Sanskrit

March 5, 2026 – English

March 6, 2026 – Public Administration

March 7, 2026 – Economics

March 9, 2026 – Physics

March 10, 2026 – Sociology

March 11, 2026 – Fine Arts (Painting / Graphics / Sculpture / Applied Art)

March 12, 2026 – Hindi, Urdu

March 13, 2026 – Accountancy, Biology

March 14, 2026 – Psychology

March 16, 2026 – French

March 17, 2026 – Political Science

March 18, 2026 – Philosophy

March 19, 2026 – Mathematics

March 20, 2026 – Dance (Kathak / Bharat Natyam)

March 23, 2026 – Chemistry, Business Studies

March 24, 2026 – Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc)

March 25, 2026 – Geography

March 27, 2026 – History

March 28, 2026 – Financial Literacy (NSE)

March 30, 2026 –

Physical Education

Yoga

Computer Science

Financial Literacy (NSE)

Agriculture (NSQF)

Automotive (NSQF)

Healthcare (NSQF)

Information Technology Enabled Services (NSQF)

Media & Entertainment (NSQF)

Retail (NSQF)

Physical Education (NSQF)

Private Security (NSQF)

Telecom (NSQF)

Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)

BFSI (Banking, Finance Services & Insurance) (NSQF)

Apparels, Made-ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF)

Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)

Electronics & Hardware (NSQF)

Plumber (NSQF)

Food Processing (NSQF)

April 1, 2026 –

Music (Hindustani Vocal)

Music (Hindustani Instrumental Melodic)

Music (Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)