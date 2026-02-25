HPBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2026 Issued: Check Details, Datesheet & Download Process

HP Board 12th Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP Board 12th Admit Card 2026 on the official website at . School authorities can access the result by adding the student's name and date of birth. Students should make sure to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. Details mentioned in the admit card include the student's name and number, examination center, and subject-wise dates and timings.
In case of any issue, candidates can reach out to Phone: 01892-242217/219 or Email: hpbose2011(at)gmail(dot)com.
HP Board 12th Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned
Student’s Name
Student’s Roll Number
Examination Center Address
Subject-Wise Exam Dates
Subject-Wise Exam Timings
Important Exam Day Instructions
HP Board 12th Admit Card 2026: How to Download?
School authorities can check out the steps below to download the HP Board 12th Admit Card:
Visit the official website of the HP Board at .
Click on the students' corner link and click on the admit card
Enter the login credentials, such as name and date of birth.
Click on Submit Button
The HP Board 12th Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
HP Board 12th Admit Card 2026: Datesheet
Candidates can check out the HP Board Datesheet for the 12th class below:
March 3, 2026 – Sanskrit
March 5, 2026 – English
March 6, 2026 – Public Administration
March 7, 2026 – Economics
March 9, 2026 – Physics
March 10, 2026 – Sociology
March 11, 2026 – Fine Arts (Painting / Graphics / Sculpture / Applied Art)
March 12, 2026 – Hindi, Urdu
March 13, 2026 – Accountancy, Biology
March 14, 2026 – Psychology
March 16, 2026 – French
March 17, 2026 – Political Science
March 18, 2026 – Philosophy
March 19, 2026 – Mathematics
March 20, 2026 – Dance (Kathak / Bharat Natyam)
March 23, 2026 – Chemistry, Business Studies
March 24, 2026 – Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc)
March 25, 2026 – Geography
March 27, 2026 – History
March 28, 2026 – Financial Literacy (NSE)
March 30, 2026 –
Physical Education
Yoga
Computer Science
Financial Literacy (NSE)
Agriculture (NSQF)
Automotive (NSQF)
Healthcare (NSQF)
Information Technology Enabled Services (NSQF)
Media & Entertainment (NSQF)
Retail (NSQF)
Physical Education (NSQF)
Private Security (NSQF)
Telecom (NSQF)
Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)
BFSI (Banking, Finance Services & Insurance) (NSQF)
Apparels, Made-ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF)
Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)
Electronics & Hardware (NSQF)
Plumber (NSQF)
Food Processing (NSQF)
April 1, 2026 –
Music (Hindustani Vocal)
Music (Hindustani Instrumental Melodic)
Music (Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)