HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Topper OUT: Kangra’s Anmol Tops With 699 Marks; Check Full Merit List Here

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HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Topper List OUT: The HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. Students can use their roll numbers to view their provisional mark sheets on the official website, hpbose.org. The board has also released the class 10 topper and overall pass percentage.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Topper List OUT: Topper List

With 699 points, Kangra Ki Anmol has secured the top spot.

1st Rank

Name: Anmol

School: Not mentioned

Marks: 699

Percentage: 99.86%

2nd Rank

Name: Abhinav Mehta

School: Government Senior Secondary School, Rapoh Misran, Una

Marks: 698

Percentage: 99.71%

2nd Rank

Name: Poornima Sharma

School: Rajyakanya Kanya Senior Secondary School, Bilaspur

Marks: 698

Percentage: 99.71%

3rd Rank

Name: Ashvika Sharma

School: Neelam Public Senior Secondary School, Bihadu (Bizdi)

Marks: 697

Percentage: 99.57%

3rd Rank

Name: Alisha Thakur

School: Oxford School, Kotli

Marks: 697

Percentage: 99.57%

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Topper List OUT: Overall pass percentage

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has reported an overall pass percentage of 83.87 per cent in the Class 10 examination this year, according to Board Chairman Dr. Rajesh Sharma. Out of a total of 93,661 candidates who appeared for the exam, 78,150 students passed and are eligible for optional improvement. A total of 485 candidates remained absent.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Gender-Wise Performance

Among 48,097 male candidates, 39,701 cleared the examination. For girls, 45,079 candidates appeared, of whom 38,449 passed. The figures show a nearly balanced performance between male and female students in this year’s results.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Category-Wise Results

In the general category, 43,990 students appeared and 37,661 passed. The Scheduled Caste (SC) category recorded 28,896 candidates, with 23,036 passing. Among the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, 5,923 students appeared and 4,932 cleared the exam. In the OBC category, 14,367 candidates appeared, and 12,521 passed.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Female Candidates by Category

Among girls, 18,394 out of 21,112 general category candidates passed. In the SC category, 11,583 of 14,246 girls cleared the examination. The ST female category saw 2,453 out of 2,928 pass, while 6,019 of 6,793 OBC girls were declared successful.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Male Candidates by Category

Among boys, 19,267 of 22,878 general category students passed. In the SC category, 11,453 out of 14,650 male candidates cleared the exam. The ST category recorded 2,479 passes out of 2,995, while 6,502 of 7,574 OBC boys successfully passed.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Other Result Details

The board said 6,559 students have been placed in the failed category and will need to repeat the examination, while 8,433 students have been placed in compartment and will be eligible for correction or reappearance. Other classifications included 31 students under RLD, 3 under PRS, and 37 under PRC. No candidates were reported under RLF, RLE, EEC or DIS.