HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Out; Re-evaluation And Re-checking Applications Open Till May 25

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 (Matric) examination results for the March 2026 session today, May 10. Students who appeared for the regular, compartment, improvement of performance, and additional subject examinations can check their results on the official website, hpbose.org .

This year, 93,661 students took the HPBOSE Matric exam, and 78,150 passed, bringing the overall pass rate to 83.87 percent. A total of 8,433 students have been placed in the compartment category, with 6,559 failing. DigiLocker also provides students with digital copies of their marksheets and certificates.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Re-Evaluation and Re-Checking Details

Students who are dissatisfied with their grades can request re-evaluation or re-checking of their answer sheets through their respective schools via the online system available on the Board's official website.

The deadline to apply for both re-evaluation and re-checking is May 25, 2026.

Re-evaluation fee - Rs 1,000 per subject

Re-checking fee - Rs 800 per subject

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Eligibility for Re-evaluation

Students applying for re-evaluation must have secured at least 20 per cent marks in the concerned subject. The re-evaluation will be conducted only for the theory portion of the paper and will not include multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Important Instructions

Applications will be accepted only in online mode through the concerned school.

Applications submitted without the prescribed fee will be rejected.

Students who have passed are eligible for optional improvement in the second examination.

Compartment candidates are eligible for essential improvement in the second examination.

The schedule for the second examination will be announced separately.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to Check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026

The following are the steps to view the 2026 HPBOSE 10th result:

Step 1: Visit the HP Board website at hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the link to the 2026 HP Board Class 10 results.

Step 3: Enter your roll number.

Step 4: The screen will display the 2026 HPBOSE 10th result.

Step 5: Save it for future reference

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has provided helpline numbers 01892-242148, 242149, 242119, 242151, and 242128 for queries. Students can contact the Board on working days from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Queries can also be sent via email to hpbose2011@gmail.com.