HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Expected In May; Class 12 Likely By May 10

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is scheduled to release Class 10 and 12 results in May. Various media reports suggest that the Class 12 Result Declaration can be expected by May 10, 2026. While Class 10 Result Declaration can be expected a few days after the Class 12 results.

However, the board has yet to issue an official notification of the exact date and time of the results announcement. Students will be able to see their results on the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org, once they become available. To view the results, they must first enter their login information.

The board exams were held in multiple locations across the state from March to April 2026, with over 1.84 lakh students participating.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Important Dates

Class 12 Result Declaration: Expected by May 10, 2026

Class 10 Result Declaration: Expected a few days after the Class 12 results

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2026" or "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2026"

Step 3. A new page will open

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 5. The Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Expected Order of Result Declaration

In line with previous years' trends, the HPBOSE is likely to declare the Class 12 results first, followed by the Class 10 results a few days later. Students and parents are encouraged to regularly check the official website and the notification section for the latest updates regarding the result declaration.