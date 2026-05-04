HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Results Out: 92.02% Students Pass The Exam

HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 | File Image

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to release the results of the Class 12 board exam today, May 4, 2026, at 11 AM. Students who took the tests can use their roll number to view their results online at hpbose.org, the official website. The overall pass percentage stands at 92.02%

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: How to check the result online

Candidates can check out the steps below to access the results

Step 1: Visit the official website at hpbose.org

Step 2: Choose the link for the HPBOSE 10th or 12th results of 2026.

Step 3: Add your roll number in the login window.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Print the marksheet for reference after downloading it.

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: How to check the result via Digilocker

By following the instructions below, students can download their HPBOSE 12th-grade results for 2026:

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker app or website.

Step 2: Add the login credentials, such as your Aadhaar number or cellphone number, to register.

Step 3: Choose HPBOSE in the Education section.

Step 4: Select a passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet.

Step 5: Enter the necessary information.

Step 6: Get the marksheet here.