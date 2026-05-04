HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE At hpbose.org; Direct Link Here

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Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: The Class 12 board exam results have been made public by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). The official website, hpbose.org, allows students who took the tests to access their results online by using their roll number.

The HPBOSE Class 12 results will cover the science, commerce, and arts streams. Candidates can review their grades, qualifying status, overall score, and subject-specific marks once the result link is available on the official page.

Direct link to check the result

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: Steps to check result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type HP12 followed by a space and your roll number (for example: HP12 12345678).

Step 3: Send the message to 567650.

Step 4: Your Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Class 12 result will be sent to your mobile phone via SMS shortly.

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can receive their results by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to hpbose.org, the official website.

Step 2: Select the link for the HPBOSE 10th or 12th results of 2026.

Step 3: In the login window, enter your roll number.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: The outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Print the marksheet for reference after downloading it.

Direct link to check the result

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: How to check the result via Digilocker

By following the instructions below, students can download their HPBOSE 12th grade results for 2026:

Step 1: Go to the Digilocker app or website.

Step 2: Use your Aadhaar number or cellphone number to register.

Step 3: Choose HPBOSE in the Education section.

Step 4: Select a passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet.

Step 5: Enter the necessary information.

Step 6: Get the marksheet here.

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: What after the result declaration?

Students will receive their actual marksheets and certificates from their individual schools following the results announcement. The distribution timetable will be communicated to schools by the board.

If a student fails one or two topics, they will be able to take further tests administered by the board. Soon after the results are released, applications for these tests will be accessible on the official website.

For the most recent information on results, the list of top scorers, the pass percentage and the schedules for additional exams, students are encouraged to continue checking the official website.