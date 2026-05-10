HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 To Be OUT Today At 11 AM; Check Himachal Board Class 10 Scores On hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: HPBOSE 10th result 2026 will be announced today at 11 a.m. by Himachal Pradesh School Education Board. The link to the results will become active at hpbose.org.

By logging in with their roll number, students can get their results. The 2026 HP Board 10th results are available via SMS and Digilocker. Schools must be contacted to obtain the original marksheet.

The 2026 HPBOSE 10th test took place between March 3 and April 5. Approximately 93,564 pupils took the test.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Ways to check the result

Website

SMS

Digilocker

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result

The steps to view the 2026 HPBOSE 10th result are listed below:

Step 1: Go to hpbose.org, the HP Board website.

Step 2: Select the 2026 HP Board Class 10 results link.

Step 3: Type in your HPBOSE 12th result 2026 roll number.

Step 4: The 2026 HPBOSE 10th result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save it after downloading it.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

The following describes how to verify the HPBOSE 10th result 2026 via SMS:

Step 1: On your phone, open the SMS app

Step 2: Enter the HP Board roll number.

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: Your number will receive the HPBOSE 10th result

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

To check the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Class 10 result through DigiLocker, follow these steps

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website or the DigiLocker mobile app.

Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number, Aadhaar, or username. If you do not have an account, create one first

Step 3: On the homepage, go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section

Step 4: Select Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education from the list of education boards.

Step 5: Click on “Class 10 Marksheet” or the Class 10 result option

Step 6: Enter the required details such as your roll number and the year of passing.

Step 7: Click “Get Document”. Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download it and save a copy for future use.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

The HP Board Class 10 scorecard will mention the student’s name, roll number, and parents’ names, along with the names of all subjects. It will also carry the marks obtained in both theory and practical examinations, subject-wise marks, and the total marks scored. In addition, the scorecard will mention the division awarded and the candidate’s qualifying status.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Recheck answer sheet

Students may request a reassessment or recheck of their answer sheets in May and June of 2026 if they are unhappy with their HPBOSE Class 10 results. The HPBOSE application will be accessible online at hpbose.org, the official website of the HP Board. Students can ask for reevaluation if they receive at least 20% in the relevant course.