HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Declared At hpbose.org; Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 88.87%

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 result 2026 today, May 10, at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, hpbose.org .

This year, a total of 93,694 students who appeared in the examination. The overall pass percentage has been reported at 88.87%, as stated by Board Chairman Dr. Rajesh Sharma.

Students can access their results online using their roll number. In addition to the official website, the results are also available via SMS and DigiLocker.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Overall Statistics

Total candidates: 93,661 | Passed (eligible for optional improvement): 78,150

Total absenteeism: 485

Male candidates: 48,097 | Passed: 39,701

Female candidates: 45,079 | Passed: 38,449

General category: 43,990 | Passed: 37,661

SC: 28,896 | Passed: 23,036

ST: 5,923 | Passed: 4,932

OBC: 14,367 | Passed: 12,521

General female: 21,112 | Passed: 18,394

SC female: 14,246 | Passed: 11,583

ST female: 2,928 | Passed: 2,453

OBC female: 6,793 | Passed: 6,019

General male: 22,878 | Passed: 19,267

SC male: 14,650 | Passed: 11,453

ST male: 2,995 | Passed: 2,479

OBC male: 7,574 | Passed: 6,502

RLD: 31 | Passed: 0 data not specified

RLF: 0

RLE: 0

PRS: 3

PRC: 37

EEC: 0

DIS: 0

Total failed (repetitions required): 6,559

Total compartments (eligible for correction): 8,433

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Ways To Check Scores

Students can check their HP Board Class 10 result through the following methods:

Official website: hpbose.org

SMS service

DigiLocker

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Steps To Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official HPBOSE website.

Step 2: Click on the “HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future reference.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: How To Check Via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type your HP Board roll number.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: Your result will be sent to your mobile number.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: How To Check On DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website or app.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number, Aadhaar, or username.

Step 3: Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section.

Step 4: Select Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

Step 5: Click on “Class 10 Marksheet.”

Step 6: Enter your roll number and passing year.

Step 7: Click on “Get Document.”

Step 8: Download and save your digital marksheet.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Details Mentioned On Scorecard

The scorecard will include the following information:

Student’s name

Roll number

Parents’ names

Subject names

Theory and practical marks

Total marks obtained

Division awarded

Qualifying status