HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Declared At hpbose.org; Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 88.87%

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 result 2026 today, May 10, at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, .
This year, a total of 93,694 students who appeared in the examination. The overall pass percentage has been reported at 88.87%, as stated by Board Chairman Dr. Rajesh Sharma.
Students can access their results online using their roll number. In addition to the official website, the results are also available via SMS and DigiLocker.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Overall Statistics
Total candidates: 93,661 | Passed (eligible for optional improvement): 78,150
Total absenteeism: 485
Male candidates: 48,097 | Passed: 39,701
Female candidates: 45,079 | Passed: 38,449
General category: 43,990 | Passed: 37,661
SC: 28,896 | Passed: 23,036
ST: 5,923 | Passed: 4,932
OBC: 14,367 | Passed: 12,521
General female: 21,112 | Passed: 18,394
SC female: 14,246 | Passed: 11,583
ST female: 2,928 | Passed: 2,453
OBC female: 6,793 | Passed: 6,019
General male: 22,878 | Passed: 19,267
SC male: 14,650 | Passed: 11,453
ST male: 2,995 | Passed: 2,479
OBC male: 7,574 | Passed: 6,502
RLD: 31 | Passed: 0 data not specified
RLF: 0
RLE: 0
PRS: 3
PRC: 37
EEC: 0
DIS: 0
Total failed (repetitions required): 6,559
Total compartments (eligible for correction): 8,433
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Ways To Check Scores
Students can check their HP Board Class 10 result through the following methods:
Official website: hpbose.org
SMS service
DigiLocker
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Steps To Check Online
Step 1: Visit the official HPBOSE website.
Step 2: Click on the “HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026” link.
Step 3: Enter your roll number.
Step 4: Click on the submit button.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and print a copy for future reference.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: How To Check Via SMS
Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Type your HP Board roll number.
Step 3: Send the message to 56263.
Step 4: Your result will be sent to your mobile number.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: How To Check On DigiLocker
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website or app.
Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number, Aadhaar, or username.
Step 3: Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section.
Step 4: Select Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.
Step 5: Click on “Class 10 Marksheet.”
Step 6: Enter your roll number and passing year.
Step 7: Click on “Get Document.”
Step 8: Download and save your digital marksheet.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Details Mentioned On Scorecard
The scorecard will include the following information:
Student’s name
Roll number
Parents’ names
Subject names
Theory and practical marks
Total marks obtained
Division awarded
Qualifying status