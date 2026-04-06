HP PAT 2026 Registration Underway At hptechboard.com; Check Application Steps And Fees Here

HP PAT 2026 Registration: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Technical Education (HPBTE) has started the HP PAT 2026 Registration Process on its official website. Eligible candidates seeking admission to diploma programs in engineering and non-engineering streams can apply online through the official website hptechboard.com till May 5, 2026. The Admit Card will be released on 11th May 2026.

In case of any issues with the application, candidates can reach out the entrance test helpline no 01892-225755 or email at hptsbadmission202l@gmail.com.

The HP PAT entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2026, across multiple exam centers in Himachal Pradesh

Direct Link To Apply

HP PAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Last date to apply: 5th May 2026

Admit card/roll number release: 11th May 2026

Exam date: 17th May 2026 ( 10 AM - 1PM)

Result declaration: 25th May 2026

HP PAT 2026 Registration: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, hptechboard.com.

Step 2: Click "HP PAT 2026 Registration."

Step 3: Register with basic information (name, email address, and mobile number).

Step 4: Log in and complete the application form (personal, academic, and contact details).

Step 5: Upload scanned photographs and signatures in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay your application fee online.

Step 7: Review the details and submit the form.

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page.

HP PAT 2026 Registration: Application Fees

The fees can be paid through Net Banking, Credit Card and Debit Card:

General category: ₹750

SC/ST/OBC: ₹500

HP PAT 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check out the minimum eligibility criteria for the HP PAT 2026 Registration below:

Candidates must have passed Class 10 with at least 35% aggregate marks from a recognized board/ university or or its equivalent as prescribed by the AICTE/COA.

Students appearing for Class 10 exams can also register but the eligibility shall be subject to verification by the central Admission Selection Committee

Check Official Notification Here