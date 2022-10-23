How UK and US tech education compare against each other

Representative Image |

You are convinced - it is technology you want to study and that too overseas. (Yes, there is a world beyond IITs.)

Now comes the confusing bit. Where should you go to study?

And if the choice is between the US and UK, the dilemma becomes even more difficult. Both countries are English-speaking. They collectively dominate the top 10 in US News Subject Rankings for engineering and technology. Also, they are home to multiple billion-dollar tech companies and are hailed for their fast-paced technological advancements.

Read Also Mumbai: US universities offer opportunities to Indian students

Here are some pointers to help you make an informed decision

Consider the course structure: Liberal arts or not?

Heard about MIT’s swim course requirement? Welcome to the world of US liberal arts education!

US undergraduate programmes are longer and intentionally designed to encourage students to explore diverse disciplines along with their core studies. Majoring in Computer Science? Be prepared to study some humanities subjects alongside. Also, a student is required to declare a major only in the second year after getting exposure to various subjects.

Colleges in the UK, though, expect you to choose your major even before you set foot on campus. And while there are a variety of options on offer, they are usually related to your major. The BA in Computer Science offered by Oxford University does not require you to take any courses outside the department.

So, if you are intrigued by the idea of interdisciplinary exposure, head to the US. However, the UK may be better if you want to specialise in a specific discipline at a faster pace.

Poshak Agarwal

Factor in the financials & career prospects

Silicon Valley or Silicon Fen, where do you want to start your career and when? How much are you prepared to spend on your degree?

Undergraduate degrees in the US take four years, whereas a bachelor's in the UK usually can be completed in three years. Since the cost of education is high in both countries, the shorter UK programme means a lower financial burden. And you begin working earlier.

Fresh graduates in the UK are granted up to two years post-course completion to look for suitable employment. However, visa rules in the US allow new graduates only sixty days to find work.

The US advantage lies in the fact that its programmes are more geared to provide the well-rounded educational experience employers today seek. Also, as a US graduate, you have easier access to Silicon Valley. Universities in the area - Stanford, San Jose State, and UC Berkeley - are practically feeder schools for the Valley. UK graduates have Silicon Fen in their part of the world.

What style of education do you prefer?

Programmes in the UK tend to emphasise lecture courses and are bigger on end-of-term evaluations. The coursework here is highly specialised and rigorous, which is probably why the UK punches above its weight in academics. Despite its tiny size, 15% of all global research output comes from UK universities - and 54% of it is judged world-class.

Programmes in the US are, on average, more hands-on and evaluate students on a rolling basis. Students in the US are given more freedom to design their own curriculum, and innovation is highly prized. Integration with the industry is tighter, meaning that internship opportunities and project funding are more readily available.

The Author is the Co-Founder of Athena Education.