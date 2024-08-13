Hours After Resignation, Ex-RG Kar Principal Gets New Post In Different College; Protesting Doctors Lock Chamber In Defiance

Agitating junior doctors there locked the doors of the chamber meant for the principal.

After Dr. Sandip Ghosh resigned as the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amidst protests over the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor, the West Bengal Government appointed him as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH). This move has sparked even more agitation among students and opposition parties.

After Ghosh was named the principal of the CNMCH, agitating junior doctors there locked the doors of the chamber meant for the principal.

Sandip Ghosh Resigned On Monday

Sandip Ghosh resigned on Monday after facing strong public criticism and accusations of mismanagement and financial issues at the Kolkata government-run hospital. He stated that he resigned due to “moral responsibility” and “political conspiracy.”

Ghosh while addressing his resignation to media said, “The sole demand of people of the state was my resignation. So, I am resigning willingly and not under any pressure… I am being defamed on social media. Some people are spreading false accusations against me. Students are being provoked to seek my removal. The deceased doctor was like my child, and I want the guilty to be punished. As a parent, I am resigning.”

The BJP has accused Sandip Ghosh of misconduct.

Suvendu Adhikari, an MLA and Opposition Leader, has been questioning why Ghosh is still in charge of the medical college.

In a post on X, Adhikari wrote, “It is common knowledge that Ghosh was removed twice from the coveted RG Kar Medical College’s principal’s chair by the Health Department. But he mysteriously remained in the position. Such is his influence that once a government order for his removal was cancelled within 48 hours, and another time after he was removed and transferred to the Murshidabad Medical College but found his way back to RG Kar within a month."

The role of Dr. Sandip Ghosh; Principal of R.G. Kar Medical College must be brought under the scanner.

Who is the new Principal of RG Kar hospital?

The Bengal government has appointed Dr. Suhrita Paul as the new principal for RG Kar Medical College. She previously served as an Officer on Special Duty at the West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department.

Additionally, Dr. Ajay Kumar Ray, who was replaced by Dr. Ghosh at CNMCH, will now take on the role of Officer on Special Duty at Swasthya Bhawan.

Protesting doctors have expressed outrage over the West Bengal Government's new appointments.

As reported by Outlook, Dr. Punyabrata Gun, convenor of the Joint Platform of Doctors, WB, criticised the reinstatement of Dr. Sandip Ghosh as principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH), calling it "adding fuel to the fire".

He also questioned the appointment of Dr. Suhrita Paul as principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMC), alleging that she was previously removed from her position as VC of WBUHS due to financial irregularities.