HK's secondary schools, kindergartens to reopen in-person classes in phases

Secondary schools and kindergartens in Hong Kong will resume in-person classes in phases on Tuesday, raising the number schools with face-to-face teaching to over 2,100.





Hong Kong's Hospital Authority said that in response to the resumption of the in-person classes, the government will adopt a series of measures including enhancing anti-pandemic measures, as well as reserving a certain portion of quotas in designated clinics to Covid-19 patients who are primary school and kindergarten students, reports Xinhua news agency.





The Education Bureau (EDB) and the Hong Kong Paediatric Society will also co-organise two virtual lectures on Thursday and Saturday, which invites paediatricians to provide expert advice to parents on "Complications of Covid-19 infection and importance of COVID-19 vaccination in children".





A new round of school vaccination day activities will also be launched to further promote Covid-19 vaccination for students.





A spokesperson for the EDB said that vaccination is the most effective way in preventing infections, severe cases and deaths due to Covid-19, and a high vaccination rate will help construct a more effective protective barrier in schools, creating a safer learning environment for students in the resumption of half-day face-to-face classes.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 01:05 PM IST