Hindustan Olympiad Result 2026 Out For Classes 1–12 At hindustanolympiad.in; Cash Prizes, Scooters And Gadgets For Toppers | Website: hindustanolympiad.in

Hindustan Olympiad 2026 Result: Students in Classes 1 through 12 can now view their scorecards online thanks to the announcement of the Hindustan Olympiad Result 2026 on the official website. Candidates who took the national exam can use their registration information or roll number to view their results.

Exam Details

Exam Dates: December 5 to December 20, 2025

Mode of Participation: Conducted through school registrations

Classes Eligible: Students from Classes 1 to 12

Participating States: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Jharkhand

Result Declaration: Third week of March 2026

Application Fee: ₹250 (non-refundable)

Subjects (Classes 1–10):

English

General Knowledge (GK)

Science

Mathematics

Logical Reasoning

Subjects (Classes 11–12):

Stream-based subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics)

English

Reasoning

Steps to check the result

Students can view their results online by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Login" option.

Step 3: Choose "Login as school" or "Login as student."

Step 4: Enter your registration credentials or roll number.

Step 5: Enter the information to view the ranking and scorecard.

Details Mentioned on Result

Student’s scorecard details

Merit list information

District-level rank

State-level rank

National-level rank

Overall performance details available on the official portal

Prizes and Awards

National-Level Toppers: Awarded smartphones, tablets, or similar electronic devices

State-Level Winners: Cash prizes ranging from ₹3,100 to ₹5,100

District-Level Winners: Cash prizes ranging from ₹1,100 to ₹3,100

High Scorers:

Above 75%: Eligible for scooter rewards

Above 90%: Eligible for lucky draw prizes, including a car

Participation Benefits:

All participants receive a certificate

Detailed performance report provided

Overall Rewards:

Around 7,500 prizes distributed

Total prize pool exceeds ₹2 crore

Why Olympiad conducted?

The Olympiad is designed to evaluate students' academic ability and promote subject-based competition. MCQ-based tests administered at participating schools in multiple states are part of the exam.