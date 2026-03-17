Hindustan Olympiad Result 2026 Out For Classes 1–12 At hindustanolympiad.in; Cash Prizes, Scooters And Gadgets For Toppers

Hindustan Olympiad 2026 Result: Students in Classes 1 through 12 can now view their scorecards online thanks to the announcement of the Hindustan Olympiad Result 2026 on the official website. Candidates who took the national exam can use their registration information or roll number to view their results.
Exam Details
Exam Dates: December 5 to December 20, 2025
Mode of Participation: Conducted through school registrations
Classes Eligible: Students from Classes 1 to 12
Participating States: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Jharkhand
Result Declaration: Third week of March 2026
Application Fee: ₹250 (non-refundable)
Subjects (Classes 1–10):
English
General Knowledge (GK)
Science
Mathematics
Logical Reasoning
Subjects (Classes 11–12):
Stream-based subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics)
English
Reasoning
Steps to check the result
Students can view their results online by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Login" option.
Step 3: Choose "Login as school" or "Login as student."
Step 4: Enter your registration credentials or roll number.
Step 5: Enter the information to view the ranking and scorecard.
Details Mentioned on Result
Student’s scorecard details
Merit list information
District-level rank
State-level rank
National-level rank
Overall performance details available on the official portal
Prizes and Awards
National-Level Toppers: Awarded smartphones, tablets, or similar electronic devices
State-Level Winners: Cash prizes ranging from ₹3,100 to ₹5,100
District-Level Winners: Cash prizes ranging from ₹1,100 to ₹3,100
High Scorers:
Above 75%: Eligible for scooter rewards
Above 90%: Eligible for lucky draw prizes, including a car
Participation Benefits:
All participants receive a certificate
Detailed performance report provided
Overall Rewards:
Around 7,500 prizes distributed
Total prize pool exceeds ₹2 crore
Why Olympiad conducted?
The Olympiad is designed to evaluate students' academic ability and promote subject-based competition. MCQ-based tests administered at participating schools in multiple states are part of the exam.