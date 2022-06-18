e-Paper Get App

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE to announce Class 12 result 2022 today

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
IStock images

On Saturday, June 18, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the results of the Class 12 exam 2022. At 11:30 a.m., the Class 12 results will be announced. Once the Class 12 result 2022 is declared, students can check it on the official website hpbose.org. Around 2 lakh students took the HPBOSE 10th and 12th examinations in 2022; the Class 12 exam took place from March 22 to April 13, and the 10th exam took place from March 26 to April 13, 2022.

On the HPBOSE official website, hpbose.org, the HPBOSE Class 12 result will be available. On the new page, enter your roll number and log-in credentials after clicking the 12th result link. HPBOSE 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen, which you can save and print for future use. To pass the HP Board 10th and 12th exams in 2022, students must get a minimum of 30%.

This year, the HP Board held exams in two terms, following the CBSE and CISCE patterns. The final result will be released by HPBOSE in June, and the term 2 exam result for 2022 will not be released separately.

Please check the official website, hpbose.org, for more information on the HPBOSE 10th and 12th exam result 2022.

article-image

