Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Declared At hpbose.org; Direct Link Here

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has released the HPBOSE 10th grade results for 2026. The results can be accessed at hpbose.org. Students can access their results by logging in with their roll number. You can access the 2026 HP Board 10th results through Digilocker and SMS. To get the original marksheet, schools must be contacted.

The 2026 HPBOSE 10th exam was administered from March 3 to April 5. The test was taken by about 93,564 students.

Direct link to check the result

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

The following describes how to verify the HPBOSE 10th result 2026 via SMS:

Step 1: On your phone, open the SMS app

Step 2: Enter the HP Board roll number.

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: Your number will receive the HPBOSE 10th result

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result

The following are the steps to view the 2026 HPBOSE 10th result:

Step 1: Visit the HP Board website at hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the link to the 2026 HP Board Class 10 results.

Step 3: Enter your roll number for the 2026 HPBOSE 12th grade results.

Step 4: The screen will display the 2026 HPBOSE 10th result.

Step 5: After downloading it, save it.

Direct link to check the result

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Use DigiLocker to view the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Class 10 results.

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker mobile app or website.

Step 2: Log in with your username, Aadhaar, or registered mobile number. Make an account first if you don't already have one.

Step 3: Select the "Issued Documents" or "Education" section of the homepage.

Step 4: From the list of education boards, choose the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

Step 5: Select the Class 10 outcome option or "Class 10 Marksheet."

Step 6: Enter the necessary information, including the year of passing and your roll number.

Step 7: Select "Get Document." The screen will display your digital marksheet.

Step 8: Download it, then store a copy for later.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

The HP Board Class 10 scorecard will include the student's name, roll number, and parents' names. It will also include the overall score, subject-specific marks, and the results of both theory and practical exams. The category awarded and the candidate's qualifying status will also be noted on the scorecard.