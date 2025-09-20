Himachal Pradesh Education Department Bans Use Of Mobile Phones By Students & Teachers During School Hours | Photo Credit: Unsplash (Representative Image)

Shimla: The Education Department in Himachal Pradesh has imposed a ban to use mobile phones by students and teachers during school hours, an order issued here on Friday said.

About The Move

The move aims to ensure distraction-free academic atmosphere and better student-teacher interaction.

While the teachers have been instructed to leave the mobile phones in safe custody before going to the class, students have been directed not to bring their phones to the schools at all, the order said.

It said that in case of any emergency the landline phone in the school would be available for use.

The director of school education has ordered all deputy directors to ensure compliance to the order in all schools under their jurisdiction and also display the instruction on the notice board, the order added.

