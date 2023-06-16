 Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu meets IIT Directors, Seeks Ideas on High-Tech Projects
Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu meets IIT Directors, Seeks Ideas on High-Tech Projects

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | Twitter

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought ideas from the Indian Institutes of Technology at Mandi and Ropar to launch government projects using artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies, the government said on Friday.

Sukhu met IIT Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera and IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja on Thursday evening in this regard, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Sukhu emphasised the state government's commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies to provide maximum benefits to the people, the statement said.

The chief minister also sought suggestions from both the IITs on the establishment of a semiconductor industry in the state, it added.

The government is actively working towards developing Palampur as an information technology (IT) hub, thereby contributing to the growth of the state's technology sector, Sukhu said.

This initiative will create ample employment opportunities for the youth of the state, he added.

