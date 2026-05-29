Himachal Pradesh CM Directs Speedy Rollout Of Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | X @SukhuSukhvinder

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed the Education Department to expedite the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding Schools in the state, according to a statement.

The government is setting up at least one such school in every assembly constituency, particularly in remote areas, it said.

According to the release, these schools will provide holistic education from pre-primary to class 12 and will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including smart classrooms, playgrounds, indoor stadiums, swimming pools and other modern facilities.

The chief minister said that the government was filling teaching posts on a priority basis to ensure that studies are not affected due to a shortage of teachers.

In addition, 156 schools in the state are being affiliated with the CBSE curriculum, with Arts, Science and Commerce streams being introduced in these institutions.

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