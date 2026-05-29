 Himachal Pradesh CM Directs Speedy Rollout Of Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools
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Himachal Pradesh CM Directs Speedy Rollout Of Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools

CM Sukhu has directed officials to expedite setting up Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding Schools, one in every assembly constituency, especially in remote areas. These schools will offer education from pre-primary to Class 12 with modern facilities. The state is also prioritising teacher recruitment and affiliating 156 schools with CBSE, introducing Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 29, 2026, 12:48 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Directs Speedy Rollout Of Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | X @SukhuSukhvinder

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed the Education Department to expedite the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding Schools in the state, according to a statement.

The government is setting up at least one such school in every assembly constituency, particularly in remote areas, it said.

According to the release, these schools will provide holistic education from pre-primary to class 12 and will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including smart classrooms, playgrounds, indoor stadiums, swimming pools and other modern facilities.

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The chief minister said that the government was filling teaching posts on a priority basis to ensure that studies are not affected due to a shortage of teachers.

In addition, 156 schools in the state are being affiliated with the CBSE curriculum, with Arts, Science and Commerce streams being introduced in these institutions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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